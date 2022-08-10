Read full article on original website
DR. KENNETH E. HERSHMAN, 82
Dr. Kenneth E. Hershman, 82, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born March 3, 1940 in Jasper County, Indiana, to the late Otis G. and Gladys (Elliott) Hershman. From his hard-working farm boy days, Ken went on to obtain his undergraduate, masters, and doctorate degrees...
INDIANA COUNTY PREPS FOR WEEKEND OF FESTIVALS
Indiana County will be busy with a pair of festivals this weekend. The first will be on Saturday as the Blairsville Diamond hosts the 10th annual Knotweed Festival, celebrating the Japanese knotweed which can be found along the Conemaugh River in Indiana County. Festivities kick-off at 10 a.m. with a...
EDWARD ANDERSON, 91
Edward Anderson, 91, Homer City died August 10, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, He was born February 8, 1931 in Lucernemines and was the son of the late Arthur John and Sara Ann (Balls) Anderson. Ed was a member of the Homer City Church of the Nazarene and served...
KNOTWEED FESTIVAL RETURNS TO BLAIRSVILLE DIAMOND TODAY
The 10th Annual Knotweed Festival returns to the Blairsville Diamond today with plenty of fun, food and music planned for attendees. The festival focuses on the Japanese knotweed plant, which is an invasive species found near rivers across the U.S. and in Indiana County. One specific location of knotweed in the county is the Conemaugh River.
BLACK BULL STEAKHOUSE TO CLOSE PERMANENTLY
A popular Armstrong County eatery is closing its doors. In a Facebook post, officials with the Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon in Dayton announced the restaurant’s closing yesterday, citing on-going water issues, cost of repairs and demands from the Department of State as the reasons for the shutdown. The water issues began in late July, according to the Facebook timeline, and it caused the restaurant to close three times since then.
BRUSH FIRE NO. 37 REPORTED ON FRIDAY
Indiana County first responders stayed busy on Friday as a number of incidents were reported to Indiana County 911. The 37th brush fire of the year was reported last evening around 8:48 p.m., and it sent Coal Run/McIntyre Fire Department to McGee Road in Young Township. Details on what caused the fire and potential damage have not been released yet.
TROOPERS LOOKING TO IDENTIFY TWO PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEFT AT WHITE TOWNSHIP WALMART
State police in Indiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft that happened at the White Township Walmart on July 24th. Troopers say an unknown man and woman walked out of the store around 3:41 p.m. with various items totaling $343.84 without paying for them. Both individuals are white, and the man was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a black baseball cap, while the woman had brown hair and was wearing a pink sundress.
MASTRIANO CAMPAIGN STOPS BY JIMMY STEWART AIRPORT
Residents from all across Indiana County packed into the Innovative Aviation hanger at the Jimmy Stewart Airport this afternoon to hear from one of the candidates running for Pennsylvania Governor. Republican Senator Doug Mastriano, his wife Rebbie, and his campaign tour spoke to the crowd regarding several plans for if...
MARION CENTER SCHEDULES COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MEETING
The Marion Center School District has scheduled a public meeting to review its proposed Comprehensive Plan, which will cover 2022 to 2025. The meeting will be held next Wednesday, the 17th, from 2 to 7 PM in the WA McCreery School cafeteria, and dinner will be served. The district invites...
PANTHERS ATHLETICS NAMES 2022 HALL OF FAMERS
The University of Pittsburgh yesterday announced 12 new inductees into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, and two of them are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Panthers linebacker Rickey Jackson and offensive lineman Russ Grimm will join men’s basketball greats Jerome Lane and Larry Harris, wrestlers Pat Santoro and Rande Stottlemyer, women’s basketball player Debbie Lewis, women’s track & field’s Keisha Demas, swimmer Angela Lopez, volleyball’s Ann Marie Lucanie, gymnastics’ Donna DeMarino Sanft, and men’s track & field distance runner Jerry Richey.
