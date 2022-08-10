Read full article on original website
How Big Tech is preparing for midterms
Good morning! This Friday, some companies are ready to tell the world about their midterm election efforts. Meta? Not so much. Some tech companies are eager to tell everyone about their work around the midterms. Others are taking a quieter approach. Twitter and Google are getting ready for the upcoming...
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
The time zone problem: How to work with a global team and also sleep
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Are you still making your co-workers look at your cord-management issues in the background of your Zoom call? Cut that out and get some tips from the Room Rater Twitter account for making your video calls easier on the eyes. Today: teams and time zones, Salesforce sets more ambitious diversity goals for female and nonbinary employees, and Google extends its hiring freeze. It’s Sunday, so if you’re working, make sure you let yourself have a little bit of fun, as a treat.
We were promised a four-day workweek
Good morning! Hybrid work is great in theory, but there’s definitely room for improvement. And one place to start might be implementing a four-day workweek once and for all. I remember my last day in the office in March 2020. COVID-19 was spreading, and I was one of the last people going into my (now former) workplace’s building. I hit the lights in my office that stared into the maw of Times Square and stood there alone watching digital billboards glitter and sparkle to an increasingly sparse crowd.
How 'the feds' rebuilt AWS security
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: AWS CISO CJ Moses lays out the company’s approach to cybersecurity, the FTC is taking a closer look at AI and what former Cisco and Nicira executive Steve Mullaney is working on at Aviatrix. Owned, not pwned. If Amazon EC2 has a...
A ray of fintech sunshine?
Fair greetings upon you, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: signs of optimism among fintech investors, Jack Dorsey vs. the CCP and the CFPB’s coming crackdown on financial data. Off the chain. International expansion is tough for fintech companies, given the variations in local regulations and customer habits....
How 'essential' is Call of Duty? Microsoft and Sony can’t agree.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re examining the public back-and-forth between Microsoft and Sony over how essential Call of Duty is and whether the Activision Blizzard acquisition might harm the console market. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
Why Microsoft needs to drag Call of Duty into the future
Microsoft and Sony have been waging an increasingly bitter battle over Call of Duty. Over the past two weeks, the feud has spilled out into the public through regulatory filings in countries like Brazil and New Zealand, which, unlike the U.S., publish such documents for all to see. Microsoft’s goal...
Flight of the security unicorns
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why big funding rounds for security startups are starting to wane, and forget about bug bounties — now there are hacker bounties. Plus: this week in enterprise tech moves. Thinning the herd. While cybersecurity spending is widely expected to be more resilient...
'Pivot' shouldn’t be a dirty word
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson, and next week I’ll be on vacation. Protocol’s Veronica Irwin and Nat Rubio-Licht will be bringing you the highlights from LA Tech Week. If you’re going, be sure to say hi to them and send event invites and scuttlebutt their way.
