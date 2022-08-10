Read full article on original website
Martha Doversberger
4d ago
Finally some truth! This is now (and has been) a cold virus and people need to move on.
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Check Up 13: Abdominal aortic aneurysms and the importance of trivascular screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ira McKay, 77, spends most days working on the five-acre Madison County farm he shares with his fiancé, Barbara Bowman-Johnson. He's enjoyed a life free of health concerns and has a zest for life. "I'd rather burn out then rust out," McKay said. He says he...
Colorful, not clinical: 'Bryce's Room' provides comfort for patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A mom and dad continue to fight to to make sure no other parent knows the pain of losing a child to Krabbe disease. It's a rare genetic illness that took the life of Bryce Clausen shortly after his first birthday. Now, his legacy lives on in...
Current Publishing
Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers
At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
Radiologist offers advice to curb backpack injuries this school year
INDIANAPOLIS — Around 7,000 kids go to the emergency room each year due to backpack injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. A local radiologist said many people think our back muscles can carry more and end up overdoing it. That can lead to problems in your posture, walking pattern and breathing muscles — not to mention pain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Common meds raise heart attack risk during hot weather, scientists warn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Findings from a new study show beta blockers and blood thinners, both which are drugs designed to prevent heart disease, may do more harm than good depending on the weather. Instead of decreasing the risk of a heart attack, the drugs could end up causing one...
'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the stars of a hit Netflix show is a Purdue Boilermaker. In an interview with Allure magazine, 18-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's enrolled in online classes at Purdue University. Brown, who plays "Eleven" on the show, which recently released its fourth season, is studying in the field of human services.
wibqam.com
IndyStar sues 8 hospitals for obscuring public spending data on nursing homes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Star is suing eight Indiana hospitals claiming they have violated state records laws by withholding information on how the hospitals are spending public funding on their nursing homes. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Superior Court and lists the plaintiffs as the IndyStar and...
'Plane Pull Challenge' raises thousands for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport hosted a big fundraiser Saturday for Special Olympics Indiana. It was the 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge. Teams of 15 people tested their strength in a tug of war against a Boeing 757 jet. The event is for a great cause, as Special Olympics...
IN THIS ARTICLE
shelbycountypost.com
Southwestern school system working diligently to fill three key positions at high school
With one resignation, Southwestern High School lost three key personnel. Brady Days accepted the athletic director’s position at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Fortville which ended a 16-year run at the southern Shelby County school system. “I am glad for Brady,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards Wednesday...
WRTV Investigates asks apartment management group why bills are going unpaid
Thousands of residents at four Indianapolis apartment complexes are on the brink of having their water shut off. They're at wit's end with the property owners.
Families meet first responders at Lawrence Community Safety Day
LAWRENCE, Indiana — On Saturday, the Lawrence community took advantage of the opportunity to have some fun and meet the first responders who keep them safe. Lawrence police and firefighters hosted their annual Community Safety Day. Besides the first responders, they had 50 different vendors come out this year,...
cbs4indy.com
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indianapolis police aim to attract, retain top talent
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said they’re pulling out all the stops to train and keep top police department talent. IMPD is one of the many departments throughout the country struggling to hire full-time staff. Right now, IMPD has 200 openings - 1,843 officers is considered fully staffed.
Daughter shares memories of her mom, who died saving grandkids in Brownsburg
Christine Bright's only daughter is remembering her mom, Christine Bright, as a hero and her best friend. Bright died after saving her granddaughters from a creek at Arbuckle Acres Park.
readthereporter.com
Wishing you well, Paul
There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
Inside Indiana Business
Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ
Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Pizza in Carmel Indiana | 9 Must-Try Carmel Indiana Pizza Restaurants
Carmel, Indiana, is a unique city with a lot to offer. One thing that many people love about the area is the excellent pizza. Carmel is a great place to enjoy Italian cuisine, and the residents have many options when it comes to delicious pizza. Whether you want to grab...
IUPUI splitting into 2 universities
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University announced plans to split IUPUI into separate academic organizations. IUPUI, which stands for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, has been providing education to college students for 52 years. The changes are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester.
WISH-TV
Haven’t had COVID yet? Here are some possible reasons why
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation is 2½ years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus is everywhere with each mutation being more contagious than the last. But, some have managed to stay healthy and safe from infection this whole time. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who shared some possible reasons why.
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve – Indiana
Over the summer, we took a road trip to Indiana for a concert. I am always up for a road trip, but I always look to squeeze in a little bit of nature =) Not far from where we were staying in an AirBNB, I found Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve in Fishers, Indiana.
Comments / 6