Great Gift Ideas For The Sony PlayStation Fan In Your Life
Whatever the occasion, the right gaming gift can go a long way to showing a friend or family member that you understand and respect their passion for these virtual worlds and the creators that power them. Birthdays, anniversaries, leaving presents - you can tick those boxes with any of the below recommendations for the Sony PlayStation fan in your life. Or just buy something for yourself. We would.
Microsoft Says It "Wouldn't Be Profitable" To Make COD Xbox Exclusive
Back when Microsoft announced its planned acquisition of Activision, and people realised quite how many big IPs it’d be set to own if the deal goes through, the question on many gamers’ minds was whether or not Call of Duty would become an Xbox exclusive franchise. Although it was reported that the next three CoD games would remain on PlayStation, even Sony recently expressed concerns about whether the games would remain multi-platform in the future.
PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch
Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Now Ninth Best Selling Game Ever With Staggering Sales Number
Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to soar to higher heights with an astonishing 45 million units sold since its release in 2018. According to Take-Two Interactive’s latest financial earnings report, Red Dead has sold over 68 million units worldwide, so the fact that the third game in the franchise counts for two-thirds of its commercial success is staggering. Really though, I don't know what we expected. It's one of the greatest games ever made (and no, this is not about the ultra-realistic horse anatomy) for its incredible level of detail and heart-wrenching story that sticks with you long after the credits roll.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mobile Tech Company Wants To Buy Unity Engine For $20 Billion
It feels like we’re getting non-stop games industry buyouts this year, from Microsoft’s colossal acquisition of Activision, to Sony grabbing Bungie and Repeat.gg - it’s genuinely slightly difficult to keep up. Assuming Microsoft's acquisition goes through, they'll end up owning Overwatch - take a look at the...
New PS5 Game Trailer Is So Bad People Are Already Memeing It
Forspoken, an action role-playing game from the developer of Final Fantasy XV, recently released a new trailer showing off the central character's awesome abilities. Shame that its narration is so incredibly cringe and accordingly has been memed into next week. Frey is a young woman from New York, down on...
'Elden Ring' Infamous Bugged Item Is Now A Must-Have For PvP
Earlier this week, FromSoftware’s open-world behemoth Elden Ring got hit with a new update, which brought with it some pretty significant changes, as well as a whole bunch of improvements to game stability and balance. Beyond the newly added ability to send summoning signs to multiple summoning pools in distant areas, and the function to invade a bigger area, many players were relieved to discover within the patch notes that one of the game’s most notorious weapons had finally been hit with a nerf.
Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Just Got A Small But Significant Update
Star Wars fans have lots to look forward to when it comes to video games. We finally know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to release in March 2023, but there’s plenty to come beyond that. There’s Quantic Dreams’ Star Wars Eclipse, Amy Hennig’s EA project, and an unnamed Ubisoft title. Information on the latter has been thin on the ground to date, but development on the game is finally inching forwards.
'Breaking Bad' Could Have Had A GTA-Style Video Game
Once upon a time, a Breaking Bad video game inspired by the chaos of Grand Theft Auto was in the works with creator Vince Gilligan and producer Jenn Carroll. I know you fell to your knees at Walmart reading that sentence. Now, this isn't to discount the Breaking Bad strategy game, released for Android and iOS platforms, but concepts like this Unreal Engine 5 one clearly show that there's an appetite for a more grandiose game set in Albuquerque.
'Super Punch-Out!!' Awesome Hidden Feature Found After 28 Years
People love finding secrets in video games. We see it all the time with the likes of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, where players discover new tidbits of juicy lore, or easy-to-miss character interactions tucked away in the less explored corners of the worlds, years after release. Yesterday...
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
'Skyrim' Modders Make 'Game Of Thrones' In Tamriel, And It's Already Breathtaking
Skyros is a seriously ambitious new mod that converts the entirety of Skyrim into the world of Westeros from Game of Thrones, and with one year of work under the team's belts, it's looking absolutely amazing. To be fair, a lot of the foundation is there. Magic, tick. Dragons, tick....
Microsoft Claims Sony Paying Devs To Keep Their Games Off Game Pass
I guess the console wars aren’t over then? Sigh. Recently, former Xbox executive Peter Moore claimed that Microsoft had “encouraged the console wars,” which is perhaps something better left unsaid, Peter. Regardless, we thought we’d entered an age of peaceful coexistence but oh no. The war between Xbox and PlayStation has seemingly been reignited as Microsoft has claimed that Sony is paying off devs to sabotage Xbox Game Pass.
Tencent Building An Esports Hotel Run By AI That's Always Watching
We all used to laugh when sci-fi films warned us about technology taking over the world, but it turns out that it’s not much of a laughing matter anymore. A few weeks ago, a Google engineer was fired after claiming that an AI chatbot had “become sentient.” Following this, Amazon announced plans for Alexa to be able to mimic your dead relative’s voices. If that’s not creepy enough, Tencent has entered the chat with their latest project.
Future PlayStation PC Ports May Require A PSN Account To Play
From the port of God of War (2018) which landed on Steam earlier this year, to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered which is set to swing onto PC tomorrow, PC gamers have been seeing an increasing number of games that were originally PlayStation exclusives making their way onto the platform. Take...
'GTA 6' Gets Development Update From Rockstar Games Boss
Take-Two Interactive has offered an insight into the development of the next Grand Theft Auto game in its latest financial earnings report - honestly, I wouldn't hold your breath. While we are aware that Rockstar Games is working on the new game, almost all of our scoops about the location,...
First Footage Of White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Surfaces Online
Gaming controllers come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, colours, and even sounds, apparently. Last week, Xbox opened up a sweepstakes competition on Twitter for people to be in with a chance of winning a bright red controller with “bad decisions” emblazoned on the front - the kicker being that it also sings Snoop Dogg, benny blanco and BTS’ latest collaboration. I can imagine that getting very distracting, very fast.
Microsoft Announces "Singing Controller" In Collaboration With Snoop Dogg And BTS
As part of a collaboration with benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg, there is now a singing Xbox controller based on the newly released single Bad Decisions. Its design is quite swish, if you ask me. It's a bright red with white accents and the words "bad decisions" stamped across the front of the controller, boasting a slight blur effect on the lettering. I can tell you that it is 139 days until Christmas, and this would be an ideal gift for a housemate who's suddenly thought to check the time once they've started to hear birdsong during an especially strenuous gaming session.
Gamer Sells PC To Fund Mum's Cancer Treatment
From time to time, the gaming community proves just what a giving and supportive place it can be. Just last year, one gamer donated profits earned from GameStop shares to a children’s hospital whilst in April, Twitch viewers raised $60,000 for a streamer after he shared his cancer story. Well now, the Reddit community has rallied around one user after he shared his family’s own struggles.
Overlooked 'The Last Of Us' Detail Makes 'Part 2' Moment Even More Amazing
The release of The Last of Us Part I is now less than a month away and fans are still split on Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake. The debate over the game’s updated graphics rages on yet amidst that chaos, one fan has spotted a brand new detail linking The Last of Us to one of The Last of Us Part II’s very best scenes.
