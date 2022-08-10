ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Scenes from the Field of Dreams

By Katrina Rose
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlAfm_0hBfHYpV00

The first-ever Minor League Baseball “Field of Dreams” game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site featured our hometown Quad Cities River Bandits against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The Bandits (playing as Davenport Blue Sox, the former team name) won 7-2. Local 4 photojournalist and morning producer Katrina Rose captured the sights and sounds from around the ballpark. Watch the video above for more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong storms possible this afternoon and evening. Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with ways to help children in need. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
DAVENPORT, IA
milb.com

Local 'Ghosts' bring Field of Dreams to life

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- On Tuesday afternoon, prior to the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game, a group of men wearing 1919 Chicago White Sox uniforms emerged from the same cornfield depicted in the movie. This pinstriped contingent were members of the Ghost Players, a group that played a huge role in making Dyersville the baseball destination that it is today.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Stars come out at Field of Dreams

Baseball fans enjoyed another nostalgic game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville and Local 4 News Sports Director Jay Kidwell was there, speaking with a number of baseball celebrities before the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. Watch Jay talk with Fox Sports and The Athletic reporter Ken Rosenthal, Cincinnati Reds Director of […]
DYERSVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Spencer Diercks sweeps up Friday at MLRA

By Mike McGuire for Local 4 News Hometown driver Spencer Diercks finally captured a big one at Davenport Speedway. Spencer dominated the Lucas Oil MLRA race held here Friday night. Diercks set quick time in qualifying with a lap of 13.354. He led every lap of his heat race and then led 28 of the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Viola Boyz summer nationals roll out this weekend

The Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Summer Nationals will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at 686 240th St., Viola, Ill. General pit pass admission is $25 per day for adults. For more information or to get tickets, call or text Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736.
VIOLA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Field Of Dreams#Davenport Blue Sox#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

Augie releases men’s basketball schedule

The 2022-23 Augustana Vikings men’s basketball schedule has been released and the season begins on Tuesday, November 8 at home against the UW Whitewater Warhawks. The Vikings have won four of the last five meetings with Whitewater, with half of those wins coming at home. The Vikings will begin the 2022-23 season with four of […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Bandits owner expects Field of Dreams crowd to be mostly QC fans

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will make history as the first Minor League teams to play Tuesday at the now-iconic ballpark next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. In a throwback to a bygone era of sports, the hosting River Bandits will play as the Davenport Blue Sox (their name during […]
DYERSVILLE, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment

The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Augie women’s soccer ranked in preseason coaches’ poll

The CCIW has released the 2022 preseason coaches’ poll and the Augustana women’s soccer team was selected fourth in the poll. The Vikings earned 45 total points in the voting. They were also ranked fourth in last season’s preseason poll. Augie finished last season in fourth place with a 5-3 record. The Vikings’ 2021 season […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

‘Cop on a Rooftop’ raises funds for Special Olympics

“Donut” pass up the chance to help the Clinton Police Department raise funds for the Iowa Special Olympics on Friday, August 19. Officers from the department will take part in the “Dunkin’ Donuts Cop on a Rooftop” event at the store located at 1122 North Second Street from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officers will […]
CLINTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

ISC tournament returns to QC

The International Softball Congress (ISC) returns to the Quad Cities for back-to back ISC Men’s Fastball World Tournaments as the world’s top 34 teams compete August 13-20 in the 76th annual ISC Men’s Fastball World Tournament. Play continues all week at Green Valley Sports Complex in Moline, with the championship game on Saturday, August 20. In […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Speedway races rev up at Davenport, Maquoketa

DAVENPORT When the Davenport Speedway returns to action on Friday, Aug. 12, it will be with a full night of racing. The event will be highlighted by the Lucas Oil MLRA super late models and the Ronnie Weedon Memorial for IMCA Modifieds, a news release says. This is the ninth time in series history that […]
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight

The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

35th annual Tug Fest underway

The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron. From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
LE CLAIRE, IA
ourquadcities.com

WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds

Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

2022 UnityPoint Health Cup to benefit surgical services department

Tee times and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Trinity Health Foundation’s 2022 UnityPoint Health Cup golf outing. For over 20 years, the UnityPoint Health Cup has provided philanthropic support for UnityPoint Health – Trinity, generating more than $1.6 million for innovative technology, treatments and services at Trinity’s hospitals. This year, the Trinity Health […]
SILVIS, IL
wvik.org

35th Annual Tug Fest This Weekend

On Saturday, a 2,700 foot rope, weighing nearly 700 pounds, will be stretched across the river. Eleven teams from each town will tug for three minutes. LeClaire spokesman Barry Long says all traffic on the river will stop from 12:30 to 3 pm. "The Coast Guard issues a permit and...
LE CLAIRE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy