Fox11online.com
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh police department is currently investigating a death at a building on the 100 block of High Ave. that occurred around 10:45 A.M. Saturday. Officers received information that there was possibly a deceased individual in the building, and later confirmed those reports. The body has not been identified at this time.
Fond du Lac teenage boy accused of firing gun into air
On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at approximately 10:13 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Forest Mall apartments for a report of 2 gunshots heard outside the apartment complex.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 11 & 12, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, August 11 & Friday, August 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Active police situation in Appleton
Sprinklers put the fire out but 100 people were evacuated for a few hours and 14 couldn't go back home. The Packers president/CEO said a few weeks ago the Pro Shop had a record year last year. Anticipation for the team may be even higher this year. Victim's family reacts...
radioplusinfo.com
8-14-22 fdl teen arrested following gun incident
Nobody was injured and Fond du Lac police are investigating after a report of gunshots fired outside at a Fond du Lac apartment complex. Police were called Saturday morning to North Peters Avenue and arrested a 17 year old Fond du Lac man. Police believe he fired a handgun into the air toward an unoccupied field behind the apartment complex.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Officers shoot and kill man after responding to domestic disturbance in Appleton
APPLETON — One man is dead after state investigators say he was shot by police responding to a domestic disturbance Friday evening in Appleton. Appleton police officers responded to the call about 7:20 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022 at a residence on the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail
The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
Wisconsin Woman in Slender Man Attack Drops Release Request
One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael...
seehafernews.com
Victim Identified in Last Weekend’s Motorcycle Crash on I-43, Semi Driver Remains Unknown
The victim in last weekend’s motorcycle crash on I-43 has been identified. 66-year-old James Schulte was traveling south on I-43 just before noon last Saturday (August 6th) and was in the left lane as he was approaching a construction zone. A semi was in the right lane and was...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Tuesday.
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An inmate at the Brown County Jail is accused of a murder-for-hire plot, offering drugs and money for someone to kill his girlfriend. Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez, 35, is charged with conspiracy to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse. He faces additional penalties if he’s convicted because of a history of domestic abuse, including battery and criminal damage to property.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
What to expect Monday when Manitowoc's 8th and 10th Streets open as two-ways
Starting Monday for the first time since the 1960s, drivers will be moving in two directions on both 8th and 10th Street.
WISN
Drivers couldn't believe their eyes as port-a-potties spilled onto I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A flatbed truck spilled at least seven portable toilets early Tuesday morning on I-94 in Waukesha County. Four cars were damaged, but no one was injured. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation video obtained by WISN 12 News showed the truck driving past with the port-a-potties sliding off upright into the westbound lanes of I-94 at the Pewaukee Road exit around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
WATCH: Port-A-Potties Spill Onto Wisconsin Highway, Damage Cars
'Oh my God I think I just hit a port-a-John in the middle of I-94...'
