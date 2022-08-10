ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Sales Number For The PS4 Is Truly Staggering

If you were to ask someone what the best console of all time is, the answer you get will probably massively depend on their own bias. If you asked me, I’d probably say the Wii U, albeit mostly because it’s a funny answer to give (that said, I do have a very big soft spot for it, and I’m still wracked with guilt from unplugging it to make room for my PS5).
Great Gift Ideas For The Sony PlayStation Fan In Your Life

Whatever the occasion, the right gaming gift can go a long way to showing a friend or family member that you understand and respect their passion for these virtual worlds and the creators that power them. Birthdays, anniversaries, leaving presents - you can tick those boxes with any of the below recommendations for the Sony PlayStation fan in your life. Or just buy something for yourself. We would.
‘Arcade Paradise’ Review: Fresh Britches And Coin-Op Riches

Arcade Paradise’s pitch is certainly original: manage your dad’s launderette in a beaten-up part of town to see what it can teach you about work ethic, making your own money, responsibility, all that supposed adulting stuff. Plot twist: there are some old arcade cabinets out the back, but dad isn’t interested in those, just leave them be. But as you, playing as the initially-a-slacker 19-year-old Ashley, realise on day one of getting off the bus and shuffling into the King Wash, these games can make way more money than all this clothes-cleaning junk. Also, Geralt of Rivia is your dad. So there’s that, too.
PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
Strauss Zelnick
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Now Ninth Best Selling Game Ever With Staggering Sales Number

Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to soar to higher heights with an astonishing 45 million units sold since its release in 2018. According to Take-Two Interactive’s latest financial earnings report, Red Dead has sold over 68 million units worldwide, so the fact that the third game in the franchise counts for two-thirds of its commercial success is staggering. Really though, I don't know what we expected. It's one of the greatest games ever made (and no, this is not about the ultra-realistic horse anatomy) for its incredible level of detail and heart-wrenching story that sticks with you long after the credits roll.
New PS5 Game Trailer Is So Bad People Are Already Memeing It

Forspoken, an action role-playing game from the developer of Final Fantasy XV, recently released a new trailer showing off the central character's awesome abilities. Shame that its narration is so incredibly cringe and accordingly has been memed into next week. Frey is a young woman from New York, down on...
'God Of War Ragnar​​ök' Is Forcing Other Devs To Move Their Games, Rumour Says

We’ve come a long way, God of War fans. Earlier this year, we sat through showcase after showcase wondering when the release date for God of War Ragnar​​ök would drop but just like the beginning of Fimbulwinter, we knew the day was inevitable - and it came. God of War Ragnar​​ök will be ours to own on 9 November, but the release date may be causing other studios to rethink their plans.
Disney+ Gets Massive Amount Of New Subscribers Despite Upcoming Price Hike

A lot of streaming services have been losing subscribers this year - back in April, it was reported that Netflix had suffered its biggest loss in 10 years (in part due to suspending its service in Russia). Then, only last week, it was revealed that in the UK, between April and June, around 800,000 households cancelled their subscriptions to various video-on-demand services - Prime Video was hit the hardest, with a total of 589,000 subscribed households cancelling.
'GTA 6' Gets Development Update From Rockstar Games Boss

Take-Two Interactive has offered an insight into the development of the next Grand Theft Auto game in its latest financial earnings report - honestly, I wouldn't hold your breath. While we are aware that Rockstar Games is working on the new game, almost all of our scoops about the location,...
Microsoft Says It "Wouldn't Be Profitable" To Make COD Xbox Exclusive

Back when Microsoft announced its planned acquisition of Activision, and people realised quite how many big IPs it’d be set to own if the deal goes through, the question on many gamers’ minds was whether or not Call of Duty would become an Xbox exclusive franchise. Although it was reported that the next three CoD games would remain on PlayStation, even Sony recently expressed concerns about whether the games would remain multi-platform in the future.
Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Just Got A Small But Significant Update

Star Wars fans have lots to look forward to when it comes to video games. We finally know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to release in March 2023, but there’s plenty to come beyond that. There’s Quantic Dreams’ Star Wars Eclipse, Amy Hennig’s EA project, and an unnamed Ubisoft title. Information on the latter has been thin on the ground to date, but development on the game is finally inching forwards.
'GTA V' Is Now As Old As 'GTA San Andreas' Was When It Was Released

The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI continues but we are finally starting to learn more about the game. Rockstar’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said the game will “set creative benchmarks for the series” and it was previously rumoured that Rockstar’s “cleaned up” internal culture will be reflected in GTA VI’s themes. It certainly feels like we’ve been waiting for GTA VI for an absolute age, but I still didn’t realise just how old Grand Theft Auto V is now.
Gamer Attempts To Improve PC, Makes It Explode Instead

There’s no doubt that PC gamers can create some super cool setups. Forget your usual RGB lighting and high-end graphics cards, we’ve got people out here installing PCs into working toilets and fish tanks, just because they can. I have nothing but respect for that. Take a look...
Blizzard Will Stop Selling Loot Boxes In Game This Month

Overwatch players must move quickly to mop up the rest of their coveted skins and cosmetics in the hero shooter, as Blizzard has announced that loot boxes will be pulled from sale soon. Of course, Overwatch itself will be unplayable from the start of October. If players have any unopened...
Tencent Building An Esports Hotel Run By AI That's Always Watching

We all used to laugh when sci-fi films warned us about technology taking over the world, but it turns out that it’s not much of a laughing matter anymore. A few weeks ago, a Google engineer was fired after claiming that an AI chatbot had “become sentient.” Following this, Amazon announced plans for Alexa to be able to mimic your dead relative’s voices. If that’s not creepy enough, Tencent has entered the chat with their latest project.
Gamer Sells PC To Fund Mum's Cancer Treatment

From time to time, the gaming community proves just what a giving and supportive place it can be. Just last year, one gamer donated profits earned from GameStop shares to a children’s hospital whilst in April, Twitch viewers raised $60,000 for a streamer after he shared his cancer story. Well now, the Reddit community has rallied around one user after he shared his family’s own struggles.
