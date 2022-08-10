Amber Alert: Toddler found safe in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – A missing toddler that was inside a car that was stolen overnight has been found. Police are still looking for a suspect.

The public was asked to help find a two-year-old who was left unattended inside a car in the Dunn Road Manor parking lot. The purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata was stolen by someone at around 2:24 am which prompted an Amber Alert .

The brother of the toddler’s mother, Alex Cooper, told us the mother works at the apartments and stopped by there perhaps to use the restroom.

We talked with Cooper after his young niece was found safe.

“Very happy, very happy. Not sad no more like I was earlier,” said Cooper about knowing his niece was safe and back with her family.

Cooper added, “Very safe, very safe like she’s in safe hands with us like I hope it won’t happen again.”

The stolen Hyundai Sonata was found on Vitidale court in Ferguson just off of New Halls Ferry and south of I-270. County police are now investigating the scene in the cul-de-sac. St. Louis County Police are still canvassing the neighborhood. They are still looking for a suspect.

A video showed police getting the stolen Hyundai towed away. A local in the area anonymously shared that she came out of her home around 5:30 a.m. and saw the car just down the street running with the lights on. She then walked to the car and saw the two-year-old sitting in the backseat sleeping. After realizing what she was looking at, the neighbor called the authorities resulting in them swarming the area.

When the car was finally towed, an officer would find another clue as the back license plate was missing and found in a near trash can.

The mother was extremely joyous as she and her daughter reunited.

Another video from FOX 2’S Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter also showed the ongoing canvass in the area. Officers are now going door-to-door to investigate potential suspects.

The investigation is now active and details are still unknown. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

