Brendan Fraser explains truth behind his weight gain in The Whale
Brendan Fraser has revealed exactly how he transformed into a 600lbs man called Charlie for his upcoming role in The Whale, which has already sparked Oscars buzz. During an appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh late last month, Fraser explained that Charlie was created using ‘prosthetics, CGI and makeup’. Fraser...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
thedigitalfix.com
Diane Keaton knew nothing about The Godfather when she auditioned
When The Godfather was gearing up for production, it was the hottest property in town, thanks to the fact that Mario Puzo’s book sold over 20 million copies – making it one of the best-selling books of all time. Actors were lining up to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation, but at least one of them had no idea what it was.
thedigitalfix.com
Cocaine Bear release date – when is the Ray Liotta movie out?
What is the Cocaine Bear release date? The premise of the horror movie is pretty much what it says on the tin, but what makes Cocaine Bear especially interesting is that it is a movie based on a true story. In 1985, a drug smuggler flung a duffel bag filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine out of a plane.
'I Performed at Woodstock '99. We Didn't Know It Was A Horror Show'
I thought Woodstock '99 was this crazy rock and roll riot, not the scene of alleged abuse and disregard for safety.
thedigitalfix.com
Karl Urban would be “excited” for someone else to play Judge Dredd
We still don’t have Dredd 2. Unfortunately, Karl Urban, who played the anti-hero Judge Dredd in the 2012 action movie, isn’t sure if there’ll ever be one. Even if it doesn’t happen, he’d still be happy to see more Dredd out in the world, regardless of who’s in the helmet.
wegotthiscovered.com
A different kind of serial killer thriller confronts the face of madness on streaming
As anyone with a streaming subscription knows, true crime is all the rage these days, and has been for quite some time. At-home audiences love nothing more than curling up to revisit horrific murders committed by some of the most notorious killers in history, so Ted Bundy tale No Man of God was always going to appeal to a large audience.
thedigitalfix.com
The Batman 2 isn’t official yet, but Matt Reeves is still writing it
Things are getting more and more confusing in the DC Extended Universe by the day, with projects being cancelled and the future looking uncertain for many others. Now it’s been revealed The Batman 2 doesn’t actually have the greenlight yet, but Matt Reeves is still writing the script for the superhero movie sequel as we speak.
wegotthiscovered.com
All Predator movies, ranked worst to best
Prey has raised the bar for the Predator, but can it unseat Arnold Schwarzenegger’s quotable 1987 classic as the franchise’s all-time best?. It’s not often that we get a chance to rave about a Hulu original movie. For that matter, decent Predator movies are few and far between. Suffice to say, expectations were understandably low heading into Prey’s Aug. 5 release date.
thedigitalfix.com
Knock at the Cabin release date, cast, plot details, and more
What is the Knock at the Cabin release date? M. Night Shyamalan, the man behind some of the best plot twists in movie history, is bringing a new thriller movie to our screens, and we can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up this time. But when can we expect to see his latest effort, and what should we expect?
thedigitalfix.com
Michelle Rodriguez almost left first Fast and Furious movie
Michelle Rodriguez has long been a fixture in the beloved Fast and Furious franchise, first appearing in the action movies in 2001. Currently, the star is filming the next Fast and Furious movie, Fast X, and is scheduled to return to the big screen as Letty Ortiz in May 19, 2023. However, did you know Rodriquez almost left the freewheeling franchise?
Travis Barker Might Make You Reconsider the DIY Jort
In an episode of the 1999 cult series Freaks and Geeks, the Neil Peart-loving burnout Nick Andopolis (portrayed by a teenage Jason Segel) shared what I have always assumed to be a truism applicable to drummers everywhere: no other type of pants can provide the full range of mobility—nay, freedom—that drumming requires like a pair of shorts.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unloved horror you never knew existed possesses the Netflix Top 10
Netflix users have proven themselves to be suckers for horror time and time again, which is likely why 2020’s Dreamkatcher has suddenly become one of the biggest hits on the platform, despite the fact there’s definitely a huge number of genre diehards out there who’d probably never heard of it before the supernatural chiller popped up on the streamer’s library.
Refinery29
TikTok Just Made Me Aware Of My Double Lip Line — Now What?
TikTok beauty trends have a unique way of making me feel both seen and exposed. I’ll explain. In the pursuit of finding niche beauty hacks that work on my specific features — especially my Black features — I’ve become extremely self-aware about all the various nuts and bolts that make me, well… me. After all, it’s through time well-spent scrolling on TikTok that I now know that the siren eyes trend works well on my #hoodedeyes, that there’s an ideal way to contour my long, #oblongface, and, in more recent scrolling activity, that I have a prominent “double lipline” — and I may have been applying my lipstick incorrectly all along.
