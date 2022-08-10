Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Ncuti Gatwa starts filming Doctor Who in November
Ncuti Gatwa will begin filming his first proper season of Doctor Who this November, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but it probably won’t be aired until 2024. The 60th anniversary special is due to be broadcast in late 2023 and it’s very likely that Gatwa and Yasmin Finney will be introduced in the special.
Tales of the Walking Dead almost got a musical episode
The hit zombie TV series The Walking Dead may be on its final season. However, the extended undead universe is still thriving. There are plenty of Walking Dead spin-offs coming our way, one of which is the anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead. But what you probably didn’t know is the upcoming show wasn’t entirely zombie-focused. In fact, the future series almost had a musical episode among the supernatural carnage.
Martin Freeman is open to playing Bilbo Baggins again
With the Rings of Power coming out soon, the casts of both The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy have been inevitably asked to weigh-in on the prequel series. The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age – around 5,000 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings.
Diane Keaton knew nothing about The Godfather when she auditioned
When The Godfather was gearing up for production, it was the hottest property in town, thanks to the fact that Mario Puzo’s book sold over 20 million copies – making it one of the best-selling books of all time. Actors were lining up to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation, but at least one of them had no idea what it was.
Scott Derrickson has some Black Phone 2 ideas
While sequels are far from guaranteed, if a movie is successful, it immediately provokes questions to see if there will be any more. The horror movie genre is one area that is still filled with successful franchises – from the reinvigorated Halloween and Scream sagas, to the multi-billion dollar Conjuring universe.
Leslie Grace could appear as Batgirl in other DCEU movies
Since the shocking Batgirl cancellation by Warner Bros, many different publications have published articles along the lines of “what’s going on with DC?” and understandably so. And the latest is by Variety, with the title “the confusing state of DC” and makes a reference to the “search for their Kevin Feige.”
Knock at the Cabin release date, cast, plot details, and more
What is the Knock at the Cabin release date? M. Night Shyamalan, the man behind some of the best plot twists in movie history, is bringing a new thriller movie to our screens, and we can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up this time. But when can we expect to see his latest effort, and what should we expect?
Joker 2 musical numbers more like A Star Is Born than In The Heights
It seems that Joker 2 is indeed a musical, but by the sounds of things, the DC movie mightn’t be as rousing as one might hope. A report from Variety contains some insider knowledge on the upcoming sequel, and the source plays down what kind of spectacle we might be getting.
Will there be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie?
Will there be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie? The Harry Potter movies ended more than a decade ago, leaving fans bereft. Across the world, people were left wondering what the future held for the Wizarding world and their favourite Harry Potter characters. But there was hope the fantasy movie would continue, as books had a sequel stage show.
The T-1000 gets eaten by a T-Rex in Jurassic Park (sort of)
It’s not unusual these days for characters from different franchises to appear in the same movie. Take Professor X from the X-Men movies, he tipped up in the MCU, and it was considered such a pedestrian moment they put it in the trailer. But it turns out this practice...
Clint Eastwood and Super Mario are in the same Dirty Harry movie
Clint Eastwood has featured alongside some of the best actors who’ve ever lived. Morgan Freeman, Richard Burton, and Meryl Streep have shared celluloid with Eastwood. One connection you might not be aware of is the time Super Mario was in one of the Dirty Harry thriller movies. The plumber...
Robert Pattinson’s best movie was released five years ago today
Much has been written about Robert Pattinson’s transition from YA heart-throb in the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises to indie arthouse darling and finally emerging as the defender of Gotham in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Even while still in his Twilight years, Pattinson attempted to break-out into other...
