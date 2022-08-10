Spending real cash on virtual land in the metaverse is the "dumbest sh*t ever", said Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. He's not the only one to criticise the longevity and viability of the metaverse. Ken Kutaragi, the creator of the PlayStation, said that he struggled to see the point in the concept of being quasi-real, and Mark Zuckerberg's take on the metaverse was a bold, brave step into... a boardroom. And now, Cuban has weighed in on the topic. Speaking to cryptocurrency centric YouTube channel Altcoin Daily, he didn't hold back with his opinions on the decision making skills of those who have forked out for a plot of virtual real estate.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO