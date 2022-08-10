Read full article on original website
Microsoft Says It "Wouldn't Be Profitable" To Make COD Xbox Exclusive
Back when Microsoft announced its planned acquisition of Activision, and people realised quite how many big IPs it’d be set to own if the deal goes through, the question on many gamers’ minds was whether or not Call of Duty would become an Xbox exclusive franchise. Although it was reported that the next three CoD games would remain on PlayStation, even Sony recently expressed concerns about whether the games would remain multi-platform in the future.
Tencent Building An Esports Hotel Run By AI That's Always Watching
We all used to laugh when sci-fi films warned us about technology taking over the world, but it turns out that it’s not much of a laughing matter anymore. A few weeks ago, a Google engineer was fired after claiming that an AI chatbot had “become sentient.” Following this, Amazon announced plans for Alexa to be able to mimic your dead relative’s voices. If that’s not creepy enough, Tencent has entered the chat with their latest project.
Microsoft Claims Sony Paying Devs To Keep Their Games Off Game Pass
I guess the console wars aren’t over then? Sigh. Recently, former Xbox executive Peter Moore claimed that Microsoft had “encouraged the console wars,” which is perhaps something better left unsaid, Peter. Regardless, we thought we’d entered an age of peaceful coexistence but oh no. The war between Xbox and PlayStation has seemingly been reignited as Microsoft has claimed that Sony is paying off devs to sabotage Xbox Game Pass.
PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch
Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
Microsoft Announces "Singing Controller" In Collaboration With Snoop Dogg And BTS
As part of a collaboration with benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg, there is now a singing Xbox controller based on the newly released single Bad Decisions. Its design is quite swish, if you ask me. It's a bright red with white accents and the words "bad decisions" stamped across the front of the controller, boasting a slight blur effect on the lettering. I can tell you that it is 139 days until Christmas, and this would be an ideal gift for a housemate who's suddenly thought to check the time once they've started to hear birdsong during an especially strenuous gaming session.
Final Sales Number For The PS4 Is Truly Staggering
If you were to ask someone what the best console of all time is, the answer you get will probably massively depend on their own bias. If you asked me, I’d probably say the Wii U, albeit mostly because it’s a funny answer to give (that said, I do have a very big soft spot for it, and I’m still wracked with guilt from unplugging it to make room for my PS5).
Google Stadia Is Finally Getting A Feature People Might Actually Like
Google Stadia just hasn’t had the greatest of times, has it? I’m sure there are people out there enjoying what Stadia has to offer but I can’t say it’s the hottest property on the block. Previously, Google confirmed that they’re “working really hard” on the future of Stadia but we’re yet to see what that future looks like. Well, Stadia is finally getting a feature that fans might actually be pleased with.
PlayStation 5 Is Now Officially More Popular Than Nintendo GameCube
Gone are the days of the console wars, which we now know were stoked by Xbox, but it’s still fun from time to time to see how our favourite consoles are selling. It’s still pretty hard to actually get your hands on a chunky PlayStation 5 but stocks are steadily increasing, and it means that PS5 sales have now overtaken a hugely popular classic Nintendo console.
Gamer Builds Travel PC To Move To Tropical Island
In preparation for their move to an off-grid island in Panamá, this gamer built their own portable (and water-resistant) PC. Necessity is the mother of invention, after all. Size matters not in the case of this carry-on rig. The system uses an RTX 3090, 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X, 128GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 2TB of NVMe SSD with a 4TB 2.5" SSD. The radiator fans are exposed (as tempting as it may be to stick your finger in there) to draw cool air into the setup and the GPU fans act to expel the heated air. When it comes to boarding flights, Reddit user technicallyinpanama said that they've breezed through with nothing more than a swab test for the gizmo.
Gamer Sells PC To Fund Mum's Cancer Treatment
From time to time, the gaming community proves just what a giving and supportive place it can be. Just last year, one gamer donated profits earned from GameStop shares to a children’s hospital whilst in April, Twitch viewers raised $60,000 for a streamer after he shared his cancer story. Well now, the Reddit community has rallied around one user after he shared his family’s own struggles.
Steam Users In Some Regions Experiencing Price Hike For Games
Strangely, the prices of Capcom games like Resident Evil 2, 3, 7 and more have been increased with no notice from either Steam or the publisher, and it is only affecting a specific number of countries. The rising cost of games alongside pressures on people's personal financials is a touchy...
Gamer Attempts To Improve PC, Makes It Explode Instead
There’s no doubt that PC gamers can create some super cool setups. Forget your usual RGB lighting and high-end graphics cards, we’ve got people out here installing PCs into working toilets and fish tanks, just because they can. I have nothing but respect for that. Take a look...
Buying Virtual Real Estate In Metaverse Is "Dumbest" Thing Ever, Says Billionaire
Spending real cash on virtual land in the metaverse is the "dumbest sh*t ever", said Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. He's not the only one to criticise the longevity and viability of the metaverse. Ken Kutaragi, the creator of the PlayStation, said that he struggled to see the point in the concept of being quasi-real, and Mark Zuckerberg's take on the metaverse was a bold, brave step into... a boardroom. And now, Cuban has weighed in on the topic. Speaking to cryptocurrency centric YouTube channel Altcoin Daily, he didn't hold back with his opinions on the decision making skills of those who have forked out for a plot of virtual real estate.
'GTA 6' Gets Development Update From Rockstar Games Boss
Take-Two Interactive has offered an insight into the development of the next Grand Theft Auto game in its latest financial earnings report - honestly, I wouldn't hold your breath. While we are aware that Rockstar Games is working on the new game, almost all of our scoops about the location,...
Future PlayStation PC Ports May Require A PSN Account To Play
From the port of God of War (2018) which landed on Steam earlier this year, to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered which is set to swing onto PC tomorrow, PC gamers have been seeing an increasing number of games that were originally PlayStation exclusives making their way onto the platform. Take...
World Excel Championships Is An Esports Competition Based On Spreadsheets
The Financial Modeling World Cup held its All-Star Battle Excel Esports event over the weekend, pitting previous champions and runners-up against the best in the business to solve a financial problem with Microsoft Excel. Yes, you did read all of that correctly. It's an esports competition where the entrants must...
