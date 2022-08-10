Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Leslie Grace could appear as Batgirl in other DCEU movies
Since the shocking Batgirl cancellation by Warner Bros, many different publications have published articles along the lines of “what’s going on with DC?” and understandably so. And the latest is by Variety, with the title “the confusing state of DC” and makes a reference to the “search for their Kevin Feige.”
thedigitalfix.com
The T-1000 gets eaten by a T-Rex in Jurassic Park (sort of)
It’s not unusual these days for characters from different franchises to appear in the same movie. Take Professor X from the X-Men movies, he tipped up in the MCU, and it was considered such a pedestrian moment they put it in the trailer. But it turns out this practice...
thedigitalfix.com
Joker 2 musical numbers more like A Star Is Born than In The Heights
It seems that Joker 2 is indeed a musical, but by the sounds of things, the DC movie mightn’t be as rousing as one might hope. A report from Variety contains some insider knowledge on the upcoming sequel, and the source plays down what kind of spectacle we might be getting.
thedigitalfix.com
Tales of the Walking Dead almost got a musical episode
The hit zombie TV series The Walking Dead may be on its final season. However, the extended undead universe is still thriving. There are plenty of Walking Dead spin-offs coming our way, one of which is the anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead. But what you probably didn’t know is the upcoming show wasn’t entirely zombie-focused. In fact, the future series almost had a musical episode among the supernatural carnage.
thedigitalfix.com
Knock at the Cabin release date, cast, plot details, and more
What is the Knock at the Cabin release date? M. Night Shyamalan, the man behind some of the best plot twists in movie history, is bringing a new thriller movie to our screens, and we can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up this time. But when can we expect to see his latest effort, and what should we expect?
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Mann shares why his James Dean biopic fell apart
While Michael Mann has made several thriller movies based on true stories, including Heat, The Insider, and Public Enemies – the only traditional biopic he has made is Ali starring Will Smith as Muhammad Ali. However, he almost made a movie about James Dean – the 1950s movie star who tragically died in 1955.
thedigitalfix.com
Scott Derrickson has some Black Phone 2 ideas
While sequels are far from guaranteed, if a movie is successful, it immediately provokes questions to see if there will be any more. The horror movie genre is one area that is still filled with successful franchises – from the reinvigorated Halloween and Scream sagas, to the multi-billion dollar Conjuring universe.
thedigitalfix.com
The Batman 2 isn’t official yet, but Matt Reeves is still writing it
Things are getting more and more confusing in the DC Extended Universe by the day, with projects being cancelled and the future looking uncertain for many others. Now it’s been revealed The Batman 2 doesn’t actually have the greenlight yet, but Matt Reeves is still writing the script for the superhero movie sequel as we speak.
thedigitalfix.com
Daniel Radcliffe avoids Harry Potter stores for fear of getting mobbed
Few franchises are as beloved as the Harry Potter movies. At the time of writing, the magical IP has made over $10.5 billion worldwide, has multiple attractions at theme parks, and several dedicated stores to its name for Potter-heads to live out their Hogwarts fantasies. However, not everyone is an avid Potter shopper – even if they were part of the Harry Potter cast, like Daniel Radcliffe.
thedigitalfix.com
Diane Keaton knew nothing about The Godfather when she auditioned
When The Godfather was gearing up for production, it was the hottest property in town, thanks to the fact that Mario Puzo’s book sold over 20 million copies – making it one of the best-selling books of all time. Actors were lining up to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation, but at least one of them had no idea what it was.
thedigitalfix.com
Training Day director felt “empowered” by Denzel Washington
Antoine Fuqua has opened up about the first time he worked with his long-time collaborator Denzel Washington. The pair first worked together on the thriller movie Training Day and have had a fruitful partnership ever since, working on films like the Western The Magnificent Seven and The Equalizer action movie trilogy.
thedigitalfix.com
Michelle Rodriguez almost left first Fast and Furious movie
Michelle Rodriguez has long been a fixture in the beloved Fast and Furious franchise, first appearing in the action movies in 2001. Currently, the star is filming the next Fast and Furious movie, Fast X, and is scheduled to return to the big screen as Letty Ortiz in May 19, 2023. However, did you know Rodriquez almost left the freewheeling franchise?
thedigitalfix.com
We have the poop emoji to thank for Jordan Peele’s movies
After Get Out scooped four nominations at the Oscars, it was clear that then-first-time horror movie director Jordan Peele had something special. But that didn’t stop people from being shocked when Peele, who shot to fame through the sketch comedy TV series Key and Peele, announced his intentions to give up acting for good. At the time, he explained to CBS that “acting is nowhere near as fun for [him] as directing”.
thedigitalfix.com
Martin Freeman is open to playing Bilbo Baggins again
With the Rings of Power coming out soon, the casts of both The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy have been inevitably asked to weigh-in on the prequel series. The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age – around 5,000 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings.
thedigitalfix.com
Ncuti Gatwa starts filming Doctor Who in November
Ncuti Gatwa will begin filming his first proper season of Doctor Who this November, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but it probably won’t be aired until 2024. The 60th anniversary special is due to be broadcast in late 2023 and it’s very likely that Gatwa and Yasmin Finney will be introduced in the special.
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Pattinson’s best movie was released five years ago today
Much has been written about Robert Pattinson’s transition from YA heart-throb in the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises to indie arthouse darling and finally emerging as the defender of Gotham in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Even while still in his Twilight years, Pattinson attempted to break-out into other...
