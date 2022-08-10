The hit zombie TV series The Walking Dead may be on its final season. However, the extended undead universe is still thriving. There are plenty of Walking Dead spin-offs coming our way, one of which is the anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead. But what you probably didn’t know is the upcoming show wasn’t entirely zombie-focused. In fact, the future series almost had a musical episode among the supernatural carnage.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO