ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell officers, medics save 2-year-old boy

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 2-year-old boy found "lifeless" inside his father's truck is alive and recovering after a pair of Caldwell Police officers acted quickly when they heard a call for help in the police station's parking lot. "This evening, good Samaritans rushed to the Caldwell Police Department parking...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, ID
Meridian, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Post Register

Woman attacked by group of people at Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Police are asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to leave...
ADA COUNTY, ID
signalamerican.com

Fire guts house north of Weiser

Fire destroyed a house on Monroe Creek Road north of Weiser Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The occupants were reportedly not home when the fire broke out.  Here is a report by Weiser Rural Fire District Chief Tim Atwood:.  “Weiser Fire District firefighters...
WEISER, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rc Willey
eastidahonews.com

37-year-old Idaho social media influencer arrested after fatal hit-and-run on Idaho Highway 55

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman has been arrested and charged after a hit-and-run accident on Idaho 55 north of Eagle left one person dead Monday night. Natalie Hodson, 37, was driving a minivan north of Beacon Light Road and south of Seamans Gulch Road when she allegedly struck a 39-year-old woman who had pulled over to check on the trailer she was hauling behind her pickup truck, according to a Tuesday news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
BOISE, ID
police1.com

Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boise Woman Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter

EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise woman is charged with the death of a 39-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a minivan north of Eagle on Monday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Natalie Hodson is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury crash following the death of the 39-year-old woman who had pulled off State Highway 55 between Beacon Light and Seamans Gulch roads at about 9 p.m. to check a trailer she was pulling. Deputies found the woman, identified by Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens as Kristina Rowley, of Cascade, badly injured and attempted life-saving measures until she was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. A witness followed the minivan until it finally stopped. Hodson was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
ADA COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Angler Lands Monster State Record White Sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir

BOISE - For the third time this year, C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho has produced a state record fish. Earlier this month, Eagle Mountain, Utah residents Greg and Angie Poulsen traveled to Idaho in hopes of tangling with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon. On August 5, when fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir, Greg Poulsen did just that, when he landed a monster 10-foot 4-inch sturgeon.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Power 105.5 Boise

The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!

Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy