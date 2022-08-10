PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There have been seven reported incidents of cars being damaged by having their gas tanks drilled out since the start of August in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Monetary damage to the vehicles ranged from $500 up to $3000, PPD said. Vehicles parked at residences and businesses have been The post 7 cars damaged while having gas stolen out of them in Pueblo since Aug. 1 appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO