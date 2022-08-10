Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With Flair
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur's camels
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in Colorado
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado Springs
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious award
7 cars damaged while having gas stolen out of them in Pueblo since Aug. 1
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There have been seven reported incidents of cars being damaged by having their gas tanks drilled out since the start of August in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Monetary damage to the vehicles ranged from $500 up to $3000, PPD said. Vehicles parked at residences and businesses have been The post 7 cars damaged while having gas stolen out of them in Pueblo since Aug. 1 appeared first on KRDO.
How Do They Decide Where to Put Animal Crossing Signs in Colorado?
Since Colorado is home to an abundance of deer, moose, and elk, it's not uncommon to find these animals on the road. When driving through the Centennial State, you'll see signs reminding you to watch for wandering wildlife. But how do officials decide where to put these signs? It's not...
Shooting near nightclub on Airport Road in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was reportedly firing a gun early Saturday morning in the parking lot of nightclub on the southeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said while officers were on patrol near the nightclub in the 2500 block of Airport Rd they heard gunshots around The post Shooting near nightclub on Airport Road in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
A child was shot with a bow and arrow in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call on August 12 about a juvenile that was shot. According to CSPD, the juvenile was shot by a bow and arrow. CSPD says that her father, Dane Sauer, was shooting a bow and arrow in...
Flag raised Friday that will cover Deputy Andrew Peery’s casket
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday morning marked another step in the El Paso County community honoring fallen sheriff’s deputy Andrew Peery. A flag was raised to the top of the flag pole outside the sheriff’s department downtown Colorado Springs. It held there for six minutes of silence; one minute for every year Peery served with the agency. The flag was taken down and folded ceremoniously. It will drape over Peery’s casket at his funeral Monday.
KRDO
The public meeting regarding “Sunset Amphitheater” has been rescheduled
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The company that is building the Sunset Amphitheater, Notes Live, has rescheduled the public meet that was planned for August 17 to September 13 from 5-7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs 80921. Notes Live...
Losing downtown parking on busy Colorado Springs streets: There are reasons
Downtown Colorado Springs is growing, yet parking spaces are going away on some of the busiest streets.
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive. As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the...
Woman found dead at Pueblo Jail identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The woman who was found unresponsive in a Pueblo County Jail cell has been identified. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) initially reported on August 9 that a woman had been found unresponsive at about 10 a.m. in her assigned cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving her. The […]
Rollover traffic crash on Powers leads to northbound lane closures
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a rollover traffic crash on Powers Boulevard at Old Ranch Road. CSFD reported minor injuries and says traffic will be impacted. Northbound lanes have been reduced to one lane.
Wooten Road closure planned
UPDATE: The original text of this article specified that work would begin Monday, August 15. The planned closure has been pushed back a week, and the article has been updated to reflect that change. COLORADO SPRINGS — Southbound Wooten Road will be closed at Platte Avenue temporarily for construction. The closure will occur for approximately […]
15-year-old last seen in east Colorado Springs missing for 2nd day
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement are asking the public to continue to keep eyes out for a teenager missing since Friday night. Lillian Enyeart’s last known whereabouts was in the 3400 block of East La Salle Street around 9 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported her missing early Saturday morning, but as of Sunday she has still not been located.
Shooting at nightclub being investigated by police
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred at a nightclub early morning. At 5:19 a.m., CSPD officers were in the area of a nightclub located near the corner of Sequoia Drive and Airport Road when they heard gunshots. Once officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing a man shooting […]
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 11, 2022 Edition
Dillon Wade Snare, date of birth November 13, 1991 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving under the influence per se. AUGUST 4, 2022. Robert Joe Holt, date of birth August 13, 0970 of...
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
KRDO
Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed temporarily
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks (EPCP) announced on their Twitter today that Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed next Thursday, August 18. EPCP says that the closure will be for some fire mitigation in the area. The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at...
KKTV
Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects. According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Teller County and speed is being considered a factor. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Teller County Road 11. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a motorcycle was travelling too fast northbound and crossed over into oncoming traffic. […]
COLD CASE: Who killed Charles McLaughlin?
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the murder of a man who was shot during a robbery in 1974. At 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a robbery and shooting at Wrigley’s Grocery Store located on Airport Road, 48 years ago. Arriving officers found 31-year-old Charles McLaughlin, the store’s assistant […]
