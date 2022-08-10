Read full article on original website
Police: 1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes crowd at Pennsylvania house fire fundraiser
Police: 1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes crowd at Pennsylvania house fire fundraiser The suspect was also detained for the death of a woman in a nearby town that occurred after the crash. (NCD)
Louisiana man, given life without parole for 2 murders, is released after 42 years in prison
Louisiana man, given life without parole for 2 murders, is released after 42 years in prison David Chenevert had pleaded guilty to stabbing Michael Brown, his roommate, and Evelyn McIntyre, a friend, in 1979. (NCD)
Florida airport employee stole $16K in items from luggage
Florida airport employee stole $16K in items from luggage Police said one of the items stolen was an Apple AirTag, which led deputies to the suspect's home. (NCD)
Woman dies after being struck and impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina
Woman dies after being struck and impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina News outlets reported that winds were picking up at Garden City beach on August 10. (NCD)
Kansas man sentenced and fined over $700K for performing illegal autopsies
Kansas man sentenced and fined over $700K for performing illegal autopsies Shawn Parcells is a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education who was accused of practicing autopsies without a licensed pathologist present. (NCD)
