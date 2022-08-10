Man punches girl, 12, in face, shoves other girls in Greenwich Village street attack

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A homeless man punched a 12-year-old girl in the face and pushed two other girls before he was arrested in Greenwich Village on Tuesday evening.

The girls were attacked at the corner of Washington and Perry streets shortly after 5 p.m.

The man pushed two girls, ages 11 and 12, and then punched a second 12-year-old, police said.

NYPD officers nabbed Rodney Perry, 34, several blocks away.

Perry was charged him with assault, resisting arrest and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.

The girls were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The mother of one of the girls was walking with them at the time; she was not injured.