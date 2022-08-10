ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, Ron Johnson didn't cause inflation. And no, Joe Biden and Tony Evers haven't 'jacked up gas prices.' An inflation primer.

By Chuck Melvin
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeGeD_0hBfFuYJ00

During the first Mideast oil shock of the 1970s, U.S. fuel prices shot up quickly — and the price of a dozen long-stem roses tripled overnight. I know this because at the time I had a part-time job driving a delivery van for the neighborhood florist.

The shop’s owner, well-liked by everybody in town, was beside himself. Most of the store’s fresh-cut flowers came from local growers and greenhouses, but his supplier for roses at that time of year was in South America. The cost of jet fuel skyrocketed, so he was stuck paying a suddenly outrageous freight charge — and so were his customers.

It was my first and most straightforward lesson in how the economy works: Energy prices rise. Long-stem roses follow.

Economists will rightly take me to task for oversimplifying, but the basics are there. Oil has become so ingrained in our economy that an increase in its price can send ripples around the world — ripples that aren’t always as directly political as some would have you believe.

Which brings me to this: No, contrary to what a certain current TV commercial claims, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson didn’t ignite our current run of inflation by capitulating to the Chinese. And no, President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers haven’t “jacked up gas prices,” as another commercial spouts.

Rather, in five easy steps, here is how today’s inflation happened:

  1. COVID appeared in early 2020. Highly contagious, it shut down businesses, schools, theaters and other gathering places.
  2. Consumer spending stalled and global economies staggered while scientists searched for a cure. Eventually, 6.4 million people (and counting) would die worldwide, more than 1 million of them in the U.S.
  3. By 2021, with the development of safe, effective vaccines, people wanted to go out and buy stuff again. In the U.S., jobs lost during the pandemic returned quickly, largely because the government — under both President Donald Trump and Biden — had borrowed trillions of dollars from our future selves to sustain our current selves.
  4. People now had money, but the stuff they wanted to buy often wasn’t available yet, because so many factories and businesses around the world (including some oil refineries) had closed during the pandemic. Prices, including gasoline, began to rise.
  5. Finally, this past February, Vladimir Putin’s Russia invaded Ukraine, disrupting global energy supplies and driving oil prices even higher.

The result: Inflation in many countries is running at its highest rate since the 1980s.

• In the United States, consumer prices in June were 9.1% higher than they were a year ago, the biggest jump in 40 years.

• In the United Kingdom, the equivalent index was up 9.4%.

• In France, June prices rose 5.8%.

• In Canada, the increase was 8.1%.

• In Germany, prices were up 7.6%, one month after hitting the highest increase there since East and West Germany reunified in 1990.

Pointing fingers

Blame this on Biden if you’d like, but that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me. I simply can’t see how he, or Trump before him, could have created or solved inflationary problems in Great Britain. Inflation is happening all over the place.

Sure, Republicans can reasonably point to the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 as one contributor to inflation in the U.S. But even if it cost us a percentage point or three, I’d argue that it was worth it. Unemployment is back near record lows. Most of us got $1,400 stimulus checks. Extra unemployment benefits helped many people get over the hump during the pandemic. And state and local governments are receiving hundreds of billions in dollars for local projects, among many other infusions of cash into the economy.

“We’re seeing high inflation in almost all developed countries around the world, and they have very different fiscal policies, so it can’t be the case that the bulk of the inflation that we are experiencing reflects the impact of the ARP,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee in June.

Plus, there’s another side to that same coin: Not long before ARP, Congress passed two Trump administration COVID packages totaling $3 trillion. Some of that money is still bouncing around and contributing not only to inflation but also to many of the good but less-noticed things happening in the economy today — most importantly, jobs and rising wages.

I do have one significant complaint about Biden’s approach to fighting high gas prices so far: his apparent belief that getting Saudi Arabia to produce more oil is worth fist-bumping a murderous prince. If the president thinks pumping more oil into the global marketplace is the best solution to inflation — I disagree wholeheartedly, but that’s a subject for another day — there’s still plenty of it sitting in U.S. oilfields waiting to be accessed, no new pipelines required.

Pointing one more finger

Speaking of blame, does it bother anyone else that every time gasoline prices jump, oil company profits come along for the ride?

Exxon Mobil Corp. just reported a profit of nearly $17.9 billion for the April-June quarter, far surpassing its previous quarterly record of $15.9 billion set in 2012. Look up “profiteering” in the dictionary; I’ll let you judge whether it applies here.

This correlation of gas prices and profits is no coincidence. In 2005, Exxon posted an annual profit of $36.1 billion — that was the year Hurricane Katrina, among many factors, sent gas prices soaring — that gave it the most lucrative year ever for any American company to that point.

Clearly, those kinds of numbers disturb Biden.

“Why don’t you tell them what Exxon’s profits were this quarter?” Biden said in answering a reporter’s question at a news conference in Los Angeles in June. “Exxon made more money than God this year.”

Snippiness aside, Biden finds himself facing bleak approval ratings that are linked to a level of inflation that the nation hasn’t seen in 40 years. It’s a situation that won’t be easy to overcome politically because the most effective way to combat inflation is for the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates until consumers get too scared to buy anything more expensive than a long-stem rose.

And higher interest rates, in turn, could lead to a rise in unemployment — or worse. As Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global and one of the world’s foremost experts on the energy economy, told CNBC last month, “The main thing that could counterbalance high oil prices is that ‘R’ word: recession.”

Chuck Melvin, former Journal Sentinel business editor, has also worked for The Associated Press, Cleveland Plain Dealer and Philadelphia Inquirer. Follow him on Twitter: @crmelvin

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

