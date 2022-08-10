Polk County cuts already-short supervisor meetings to twice a month

Anyone who has ever watched a meeting of the Polk County Board of Supervisors knows the meetings are short. Very short. As in less than 10 minutes.

Which led County Administrator John Norris to do some simple math about how much it costs in county staff time to prepare for those meetings, typically held every Tuesday morning.

“Very, very conservatively, I estimated staff costs in time for each meeting to be $2,000 or more,” said Norris, who became the county's top executive in late 2020.

So this summer, the supervisors have been experimenting with a new semi-monthly meeting schedule. Anyone who hopes to attend or speak during the public comment period at the beginning of the meetings, take note: The next one scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16.

“The agenda items will be the same whether weekly or twice a month, so I presume those commenters on agenda items will remain the same,” Norris said. “Therefore I see very little, if any change in the number of public comments on random issues.”

Norris said county staff meet the week before each meeting to review agenda items with the board’s chair and vice chairman. They also produce, post and send out an agenda.

“When I started looking at how many staff hours went into preparing for board meetings, producing board meetings and attending board meetings, it seemed very inefficient to meet every week when few agenda items were time sensitive on a weekly basis,” Norris said.

“Elected officials, department heads and many staff attend board meetings and usually few, if any, had any role to play other than being present and listening," he said. "Some travel from offices throughout the city and county.”

When asked why supervisors meetings tend to be so much shorter than those of the Des Moines City Council, which has sometimes held grueling, all-night sessions, Norris said: “I’m not sure, but I suspect the city deals with issues even closer to home than the county and that likely generates more interest and passion at meetings. … In the approximately 85 meetings since I have been here, I can recall only a few times we have had someone make comments that were not associated with an agenda item.”

Chairwoman Angela Connolly said the meetings will be every two weeks until the board re-evaluates in October how the new schedule has worked.

Lee Rood's Reader's Watchdog column helps Iowans get answers and accountability from public officials, the justice system, businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at lrood@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8549, on Twitter at @leerood or on Facebook at Facebook.com/readerswatchdog.