Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71: The Multipurpose Variant
Chevrolet unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the off-road oriented 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. The Chevy Colorado...
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 In Glacier Blue Metallic: First Live Photos
Making splashdown late in July, the 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a fresh third generation for the midsize nameplate, with all-new styling, a completely overhauled interior, new tech, and more. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 trim level out in the real world with the first live photos.
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
GM Has More Than 55,000 Corvette Orders On Deck
Demand for the C8 Corvette Stingray has been strong since the moment the mid-engine sports car was released and remains extremely high to this day. GM Authority has learned Chevy currently has 55,573 orders on the books for the C8 Corvette Stingray and C8 Corvette Z06, which is equivalent to roughly two years of production based on the current output at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky.
Here’s When 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison And New Duramax Diesel Engine Will Be Revealed
Big updates are on the way for the Chevy Silverado 1500 light-duty pickup, including the debut of the new 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison off-roader, as well as the debut of a new Duramax diesel engine option. Now, GM Authority has exclusive information on when these two items will finally debut.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming In 2025 With EV Power
To many Americans, the upcoming Corvette EV is blasphemy of the highest order. Even the hybrid E-Ray is a bitter pill to swallow. For proof, look no further than the comments section of our report on Chevy's Corvette hybrid burning to the ground in Southern Europe. There might be some...
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
Legacy EV Shows Off Electric 1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Convertible: Video
Most GM Authority readers are well-aware of the annual Holley LS Fest, an annual car show open to vehicles that either came with GM LS V8 engines, or had one of the automaker’s venerable Small Blocks swapped into it at some point. The well-known aftermarket company recently held a similar enthusiast gathering dubbed the Holley High Voltage Experience, a two-day summit that attracted customized EVs, as well as EV-swapped vintage vehicles like this 1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.
GM To Fix Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Units For Incorrect Front Shock Absorbers
General Motors has issued a customer satisfaction program for certain examples of the 2022 model-year Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD that may have been fitted with the incorrect front shock absorbers. The problem: affected vehicles may have been fitted with the incorrect shock absorbers from the factory. Only...
2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Goes Racing
GM recently pulled the sheets on the 2023 Chevy Colorado, introducing a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup. Now, the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 is getting its off-road racing chops put to the test in the 2022 Best in the Desert Vegas to Reno race. The 2022 Best in...
Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production
Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
Here Is The 2023 GMC Canyon
General Motors has unveiled the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon, pulling the sheets on a fresh third generation for the midsize pickup. Highlights include the reveal of the off-road capable 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X trim level, revised exterior styling, an overhauled cabin, a new powertrain, and a range of tech goodies.
The Best Hardtop Convertible Cars (And SUVs) in 2022
Whether you crave a convertible supercar or a capable SUV for your travels, these are the best hardtop convertibles available in 2022, according to U.S. News. The post The Best Hardtop Convertible Cars (And SUVs) in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Next-Gen Chevy TrailBlazer SUV Imagined In Rendering
The world debut of the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado has had a major impact in South America, where the upcoming Chevy S10 is expected to be more closely related to the Colorado, which could directly impact the next-generation Chevy TrailBlazer SUV derivative – which has just been presented in a hypothetical rendering.
GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing EV.R Extreme E: Live Photo Gallery
The Chip Ganassi Racing team just clinched their maiden victory in the all-electric Extreme E off-road racing series last month, taking the win in the Sardinia E-Prix following a 30-second penalty handed down to Johan Kristoffersson and Rosberg X Racing. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the GMC Hummer EV-backed Chip Ganassi racing machine in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
GM Pauses Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Production After Possible Homicide At Plant
GM has temporarily paused production of the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV at its Orion plant in Michigan after an altercation between two co-workers at the facility led to the death of a 48-year-old man. According to The Detroit Free Press, police were called to GM’s Orion Assembly plant...
Chevy Trailblazer Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Trailblazer discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand continues offering...
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Up 61 Percent In July 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales increased 61 percent to 3,002 units in July 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the fifth sixth best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units.
