ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Alachua County residents met with candidates ahead of the primary election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Emerging Leaders held their meet the candidates night so residents can speak one on one with candidates before they vote. “It’s extremely important to get the young professionals in our local community involved just based on what we’ve seen in the last couple of years through COVID and through the many of changes the city has gone throughout the few years that i’ve been here. I think there’s a lot that can be done and the power of voting is behind that,” said board member Aby Deal.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Alachua County, FL
Elections
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Election Day#Politics Local#Election Local#Ncfl Election Preview#Ese#The University Of Florida#African American
WCJB

Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Crystal, Big Boy, & Deidre

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the beautiful four-year-old Crystal.  She loves compliments and is oh-so-sweet. Next, we have Crystal’s best bud: Big Boy.  This eight-year-old doggo is so...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy