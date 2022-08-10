Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Alachua County residents met with candidates ahead of the primary election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Emerging Leaders held their meet the candidates night so residents can speak one on one with candidates before they vote. “It’s extremely important to get the young professionals in our local community involved just based on what we’ve seen in the last couple of years through COVID and through the many of changes the city has gone throughout the few years that i’ve been here. I think there’s a lot that can be done and the power of voting is behind that,” said board member Aby Deal.
WCJB
Lake City District 10: Three candidates are competing for one city council seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Chevella Young has been a resident of Lake City for 31 years. . She said she’s witnessed the city’s growth but believes her ideas can improve parks and recreation. . “I’m very serious about our children, our parks, and recreation of course...
Clay County school fills teacher vacancies just in time for first day
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Back to school is going back to normal. It’s the first time since 2019 where students and teachers will begin to feel normalcy again in the classroom on the very first day of school. Get those lunches and backpacks packed - The one...
WCJB
Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist holds virtual event in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County may be off the beaten path for statewide Democratic candidates, but it was a virtual stop Thursday evening for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. Democrats are re-organizing in Gilchrist County and met tonight at Off the Beet restaurant in Trenton, where they were joined by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
WCJB
Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at Columbia Correctional Institute is now being charged with murder again after a death in the facility. The county’s jail website shows that 39-year-old Jeremy Reinert was booked Friday for pre-meditated first-degree murder. Reinert was first convicted in Hillsborough County of second-degree...
WCJB
Layoffs hit Gainesville Sun after poor second quarter results at parent company
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalism in North Central Florida is taking a big hit. Workers at the Gainesville Sun tell us that Friday three more employees have been laid off. It’s part of a massive layoff by owner Gannett, but it is not clear yet how many workers were let go across its system of newspapers Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
WCJB
‘People are really struggling’: Residents expressed their frustration in a meeting with GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Utility Advisory Board and GRU’s interim general manager, met at City Hall to address high bills. However, residents were not satisfied with the answers they received about customer service. “I was able to get a little more clarification, but at the same time...
wuft.org
Eastside High marching band alumni plan protest after school administration declines to reincorporate traditional Black marching style
Members of the Richard E. Parker Alumni Band invited the community to protest at next week’s Alachua County School Board meeting. It’s the latest chapter in a story that has been unfolding for 52 years. Eastside High School’s band used to march in the style of historically Black...
WCJB
Terrell Bradley repaints mural calling for justice after swastika was painted on top
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 repainted a mural calling for justice after it was painted over with a swastika. The mural initially read, “Gainesville Police Department release the camera footage, fire the officers #JusticeForTerrellBradley.” It was painted over in black on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
The Cross City Police Department is hosting their ‘Hotdogs at the Hall’ event
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police Chief Jamey King, his officers, and council members are hosting the ‘Hotdogs at the Hall’ event. There will be grilled hotdogs, chips, drinks, and a dunk tank for $1. All proceeds will go to the CCPD Scholarship Fund. The event starts at...
WCJB
Alachua County Animal Services waives adoption fees during their Summer Lovin’ Event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Animal lovers picked out a new furry friend in Alachua County with a goal to clear the shelter. Alachua County Animal Resources and Care hosted their annual Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event. All adoption fees were waived as lines of people searched to find a new companion.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Crystal, Big Boy, & Deidre
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the beautiful four-year-old Crystal. She loves compliments and is oh-so-sweet. Next, we have Crystal’s best bud: Big Boy. This eight-year-old doggo is so...
WCJB
Army veteran surprised with new air conditioner donated by Florida Gators, local business
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran is keeping cool this summer thanks to a surprise donation from the Florida Gators and a North Central Florida business. Air Pros USA donated a new air conditioning unit to veteran Melvin Campbell. It’s part of the Alachua County Veteran Services Division’s “Saluting Those...
WCJB
Mural calling for a review of GPD K-9 policy repainted after being defaced with hate messages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 repainted a mural calling for justice after it was painted over with a swastika. Organizers are calling for the Gainesville Police Department to review and change their use of force policies regarding K-9′s after Terrell Bradley was mauled by a K-9 after running from officers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park property's former owner
Related to Lida Martin, the widow who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in the late 1930s?. City officials want to know. “Contact City Hall, 352-795-4216, extension 301, and ask for the city manager,” City Manager Ken Frink said.
WCTV
Suwannee County Deputies say murdered couple “crossed paths with evil”
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - A little more than a month after a couple was found shot and killed at a rural intersection in Suwannee County, the sheriff’s office announced they had a person of interest in the case. A husband and his wife were found in a vehicle...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
Comments / 0