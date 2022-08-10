ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school

SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
daytrippen.com

Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do

Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
KRON4 News

33 Tehama Apartments in SF flood again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The luxury apartments at 33 Tehama Street in San Francisco have flooded for the second time in just two months. No one’s lived in the building since the first water main failure in June. Now, residents worry about yet another roadblock in returning to their homes. “Life has been completely disrupted […]
davisvanguard.org

Abortion Protesters Allege That SF Police Forcibly Injected Them with a Sedative

San Francisco, CA – Attorney John Burris held a press conference in San Francisco on Wednesday alleging that Kareim McKnight, while in the act of civil disobedience, protesting the Roe vs. Wade decision by the United States Supreme Court, was without her consent and or without the need for medical necessity, wrongfully injected with an unknown sedative by members of the San Francisco Fire and Police Department in violation of her state and federal civil rights.
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
