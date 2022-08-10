Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
davisvanguard.org
Outspoken Former Police Commissioner Hamasaki Will Challenge Brooke Jenkins for SF DA
San Francisco, CA – For many who supported recalled DA Chesa Boudin, had Mayor London Breed selected someone who could unite the city, they might have gone quietly. But when Breed selected Brooke Jenkins, who was one of the faces of the recall, that changed the dynamics. He waited...
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school
SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
wolfstreet.com
House Prices in San Francisco & Bay Area Experience Steep Declines from April Peak Craziness, Down Year-over-Year
Sales volume plunged 38%. The median price of single-family houses in the San Francisco Bay Area peaked in April and has dropped every month since then. By July, the median price, at $1.33 million, was down by about $220,000 from the peak and by 2% year-over-year, undoing most of the huge gains in 2021 and early 2022.
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
SFist
Feds Target Marin County ‘Wellness’ Gurus Accused of Fraudulent Business and $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes
The author of Skinny, Tan and Rich: Unveiling the Myth, and her husband, stand accused of dodging a $2 million tax bill, and federal prosecutors allege they set up an LLC scheme to hide their assets. Hey, anyone can fall a little behind on their taxes. But if you published...
Bay Area researchers launch study aimed at understanding effects of long COVID
Local health agencies are on a quest to learn more about long Covid. To that end, organizers of a new research project will be calling residents who previously had Covid to ask about their experience.
The Daily 08-10-22: Want to get into the Bay Area housing market? Buy somewhere else
If buyers can't afford a home in the Bay Area real estate market, they're trying a new strategy: buying a vacation home as an investment property. Read more. • 'Monster' home divides Hawaii residents amid housing crisis • Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family brawl breaks out
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City tenant claims harassment from property management as she fights eviction
A Redwood City woman says she’s being pushed out of her apartment and harassed by the property management after receiving an eviction notice due to renovations. Today, faith leaders and a Redwood City Council member held a vigil in support of the tenant.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
daytrippen.com
Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do
Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
33 Tehama Apartments in SF flood again
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The luxury apartments at 33 Tehama Street in San Francisco have flooded for the second time in just two months. No one’s lived in the building since the first water main failure in June. Now, residents worry about yet another roadblock in returning to their homes. “Life has been completely disrupted […]
davisvanguard.org
Abortion Protesters Allege That SF Police Forcibly Injected Them with a Sedative
San Francisco, CA – Attorney John Burris held a press conference in San Francisco on Wednesday alleging that Kareim McKnight, while in the act of civil disobedience, protesting the Roe vs. Wade decision by the United States Supreme Court, was without her consent and or without the need for medical necessity, wrongfully injected with an unknown sedative by members of the San Francisco Fire and Police Department in violation of her state and federal civil rights.
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
Filipino-Hawaiian Hula Truck to Open Restaurant This Fall
Hula Bar and Kitchen will open in downtown San Jose this year.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime
An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew unhappy with charges brought against his alleged attacker
Former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew wants DA Brooke Jenkins to charge his alleged attacker with a hate crime.
