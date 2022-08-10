West Ham fans threw fake money at Jesse Lingard after the player opted to sign for Nottingham Forest instead of the Hammers this summer. Lingard was a free agent at the end of last season after his Manchester United contract came to an end. An offer to return to the London Stadium was on the table for the midfielder after he had a successful loan spell during the 20/21 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO