Related
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
23-year-old star turns down Premier League club - he wants Liverpool
Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes has rejected an approach from Premier League side West Ham United, according to Hammers boss David Moyes. The Portuguese midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Reds from Portuguese outlets in particular and he is said to be 'waiting to join' Klopp's side.
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Insane details of Ousmane Dembele's new Barcelona deal leaked, no wonder club is struggling financially
The insane details of Ousmane Dembele's new Barcelona contract has been leaked and reveals the extraordinary clauses. Dembele penned a new two-year deal last month, keeping him at the Camp Nou until 2024. It ended speculation of a move away, with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain thought to...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Man Utd threaten to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United are reportedly ready to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, if he doesn't improve his attitude at the club. Ronaldo has been trying to leave Old Trafford all summer, having told the club of his desire to leave just one year after returning after 12 years away. Major club, after...
Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League - live!
MBM report: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are looking to make it two league wins from two. Join Daniel Harris for the latest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kalidou Koulibaly lights up Chelsea home debut with stunning volley against Tottenham Hotspur
Kalidou Koulibaly scored a stunning volley on his Premier League home debut for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur. The 31-year-old joined the Stamford Bridge club in the summer from Napoli in a deal worth £33 million. He made his Chelsea debut last week in the 1-0 win at Goodison Park against Everton.
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte nearly come to blows in heated exchange after Spurs equaliser
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte nearly came to blows after Spurs' equaliser at Stamford Bridge this evening. The Blues went ahead in the first half through Kalidou Koulibaly's lovely volley on his first home start and they looked dominant throughout. Spurs grew into the contest...
Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make
Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
Jesse Lingard has fake money thrown at him by West Ham fans after transfer snub
West Ham fans threw fake money at Jesse Lingard after the player opted to sign for Nottingham Forest instead of the Hammers this summer. Lingard was a free agent at the end of last season after his Manchester United contract came to an end. An offer to return to the London Stadium was on the table for the midfielder after he had a successful loan spell during the 20/21 season.
A furious Rafael van der Vaart destroys Barcelona 'mafia' in explosive rant live on Dutch TV
Rafael van der Vaart unleashed his most explosive rant yet prior to Barcelona's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano - dismantling the entire club. The Catalan giants are struggling financially, but have still managed to add Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to their squad this summer.
Liverpool get one up on Man United in blow to Glazers
Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to become the most popular Premier League side in the USA. According to Morning Results Survey, 61% of ‘self proclaimed English football fans’ in the States had either a ‘very favourable’ or ‘somewhat favourable’ opinion of the Merseyside club.
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League
Chelsea face Tottenham in the Premier League and the confirmed team news is in from Stamford Bridge. It is the Blues' first home game of the 2022/23 campaign after they began the new season with an away trip to Goodison Park to face Everton. It was a tight affair on...
Roy Keane admits it's 'very, very embarrassing' that he can't play in testimonial games
Roy Keane has explained why he rarely plays in testimonial matches. The 51-year-old, a seven-time Premier League winner with Manchester United, retired from the game in 2006, aged 34, after successful spells at Nottingham Forest, United and Celtic. Since then, he's enjoyed spells in management with Sunderland, Ipswich, the Republic...
Manchester City fans trolled for subdued reaction to fourth goal against Bournemouth
Manchester City fans have been trolled after they produced a rather subdued reaction to their team scoring a goal against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. City fans have often been criticised for their atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium, with some rival fans renaming their home ground as the ‘Emptyhad’ due to the perception that they struggle to sell all their tickets.
