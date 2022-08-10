ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd threaten to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United are reportedly ready to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, if he doesn't improve his attitude at the club. Ronaldo has been trying to leave Old Trafford all summer, having told the club of his desire to leave just one year after returning after 12 years away. Major club, after...
Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make

Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Jesse Lingard has fake money thrown at him by West Ham fans after transfer snub

West Ham fans threw fake money at Jesse Lingard after the player opted to sign for Nottingham Forest instead of the Hammers this summer. Lingard was a free agent at the end of last season after his Manchester United contract came to an end. An offer to return to the London Stadium was on the table for the midfielder after he had a successful loan spell during the 20/21 season.
Liverpool get one up on Man United in blow to Glazers

Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to become the most popular Premier League side in the USA. According to Morning Results Survey, 61% of ‘self proclaimed English football fans’ in the States had either a ‘very favourable’ or ‘somewhat favourable’ opinion of the Merseyside club.
Manchester City fans trolled for subdued reaction to fourth goal against Bournemouth

Manchester City fans have been trolled after they produced a rather subdued reaction to their team scoring a goal against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. City fans have often been criticised for their atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium, with some rival fans renaming their home ground as the ‘Emptyhad’ due to the perception that they struggle to sell all their tickets.
