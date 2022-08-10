ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say truck driver hit elderly woman after crashing into other cars in Chelsea

The driver of a pickup truck is accused of hitting an elderly woman and pinning her underneath his vehicle following a chain-reaction crash Friday, news outlets reported. Four vehicles were involved in the crash that led to the woman being injured, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes told WCVB. She is recovering from her wounds, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
CHELSEA, MA
MBTA Transit Police release ID, photo of rape suspect

BOSTON -- MBTA Transit Police have released the name and photo of a man wanted for rape. It happened on Thursday, August 4 around 2:30 a.m. at the MBTA Tuft's Medical Station. Steven Wade Coffey, 28, is accused of assaulting and raping the victim, police said. He is described as 6'3" and 175 pounds. Coffey is believed to be homeless and frequents the Downtown area of Boston. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous tip to 873873. 
BOSTON, MA
Man shot, killed in shooting in Boston’s South End

One man is dead after police said he was shot and killed Saturday in Boston’s South End neighborhood. Police responded to a shooting at about 10 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 58 West Dedham St. Officers, upon arriving, found an adult man suffering from a gunshot would.
BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BOSTON, MA
One killed, one injured in fiery Attleboro car crash

One man was killed and a second injured when the car they were riding in crashed into a tree in Attleboro Friday afternoon, police said. The Boston Globe reported that Attleboro firefighters were called to a single car crash at the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just after 5 p.m. to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Wayland sisters, firefighter and nurse, rescue unconscious woman on flight from Boston to Florida

Two sisters from Wayland are being celebrated after they saved a woman’s life during a flight from Boston to Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a firefighter and paramedic at Wayland Fire Department, and Nicole Kelly, a nurse at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers on Monday, Aug. 1 when the woman was found unresponsive in an airplane bathroom, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
WAYLAND, MA
80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station

BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
