ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made

At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

5 Atlanta Falcons who’ve gone missing in camp

Atlanta Falcons camp is well underway with the team now turning its attention to their first pre-season game of the year Friday against the Detriot Lions. There have been a number of camp standouts for the Falcons including second-year tight-end Kyle Pitts. It has been obvious all throughout camp he is Atlanta’s best player winning his matchups with seeming ease and consistently being a go-to target throughout practice.
ATLANTA, GA
IBWAA

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

Did the Atlanta Falcons make a mistake passing on Malik Willis?

The Atlanta Falcons had their pick of quarterbacks when it came to the 2021 draft class. Atlanta had a chance to draft every quarterback in the class with most staying on the board for the Falcons to pass on at least twice. This includes former Liberty quarterback and current Titans backup Malik Willis.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

4 Atlanta Falcons who impressed in preseason week one

The Atlanta Falcons’ first pre-season game is in the book with Atlanta beating the Lions 27-23 in an impressive comeback win. While the result might be meaningless it was a positive step for Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons. With the game on the line, Smith didn’t go for a...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves place Max Fried on concussion-related injured list

The Braves placed left-hander Max Fried on the seven-day injured list for concussion-related injuries. Righty Jay Jackson was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Fried’s spot on the active roster. Fried’s placement is backdated to Aug. 8, two days after the southpaw took an awkward fall while attempting...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects

The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Marlins

Atlanta Braves (67-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-62, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 3.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Marlins +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Marlins odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Saturday, August 13 best bets from proven model

The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves for a matinee matchup on Saturday. The Marlins and Braves meet for Game 1 of a doubleheader with Atlanta winning the series opener on Friday. Atlanta is 67-46 this season and aiming for a repeat championship. Miami is 50-62 overall and looking to play a spoiler role down the stretch as it sets 12.5 games out of the. final NL Wild Card spot.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo

The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Marcus Mariota impresses in Atlanta Falcons debut

For the first time in fourteen years, it isn’t Matt Ryan expected to start week one for the Atlanta Falcons but veteran Marcus Mariota. Mariota made his pre-season debut for the Falcons on Friday night leading the first Falcons offensive drive. Mariota finished his night with 36-passing yards going...
ATLANTA, GA
