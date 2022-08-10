Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine Lookenott
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made
At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
5 Atlanta Falcons who’ve gone missing in camp
Atlanta Falcons camp is well underway with the team now turning its attention to their first pre-season game of the year Friday against the Detriot Lions. There have been a number of camp standouts for the Falcons including second-year tight-end Kyle Pitts. It has been obvious all throughout camp he is Atlanta’s best player winning his matchups with seeming ease and consistently being a go-to target throughout practice.
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did the Atlanta Falcons make a mistake passing on Malik Willis?
The Atlanta Falcons had their pick of quarterbacks when it came to the 2021 draft class. Atlanta had a chance to draft every quarterback in the class with most staying on the board for the Falcons to pass on at least twice. This includes former Liberty quarterback and current Titans backup Malik Willis.
Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder throws game winner in debut
Desmond Ridder certainly made an impression in his Atlanta Falcons pre-season debut. The rookie was the leading rusher for the Falcons tossing two touchdowns and flashing his athleticism leading the Falcons to a 27-23 win over the Detriot Lions. Ridder not only threw the game-winning touchdown but did it under...
FOX Sports
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
4 Atlanta Falcons who impressed in preseason week one
The Atlanta Falcons’ first pre-season game is in the book with Atlanta beating the Lions 27-23 in an impressive comeback win. While the result might be meaningless it was a positive step for Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons. With the game on the line, Smith didn’t go for a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Braves place Max Fried on concussion-related injured list
The Braves placed left-hander Max Fried on the seven-day injured list for concussion-related injuries. Righty Jay Jackson was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Fried’s spot on the active roster. Fried’s placement is backdated to Aug. 8, two days after the southpaw took an awkward fall while attempting...
These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. refuses to let Marlins turf war put him on IL
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a turf war going with the Miami Marlins, aright. Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, Dansby Swanson owns the Washington Nationals and Ronald Acuña Jr. owns the Miami Marlins. Although captain Donnie Baseball and the Fish do their damnedest to mess...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Marlins
Atlanta Braves (67-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-62, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 3.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Marlins +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will...
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Marlins odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Saturday, August 13 best bets from proven model
The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves for a matinee matchup on Saturday. The Marlins and Braves meet for Game 1 of a doubleheader with Atlanta winning the series opener on Friday. Atlanta is 67-46 this season and aiming for a repeat championship. Miami is 50-62 overall and looking to play a spoiler role down the stretch as it sets 12.5 games out of the. final NL Wild Card spot.
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo
The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marcus Mariota impresses in Atlanta Falcons debut
For the first time in fourteen years, it isn’t Matt Ryan expected to start week one for the Atlanta Falcons but veteran Marcus Mariota. Mariota made his pre-season debut for the Falcons on Friday night leading the first Falcons offensive drive. Mariota finished his night with 36-passing yards going...
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0