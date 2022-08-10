ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

$11k in equipment stolen from Blair County business, police report

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $11,000 worth of equipment was reported stolen from a business in Antis Township in late July.

Police were called to E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. July 22 after the owner found that a person(s) broke into their cargo container and made off with a generator, chop saws and more.

It’s reported that the suspect(s) arrived in a white box van and cut the lock from the container.

Reported Stolen:

  • 2 Dewalt chop saws, yellow, with wheel stands – Value: $500 each.
  • 300 foot copper extension cord, black – Value: $3,000
  • Honda 10,000 watt generator, red and black – Value: $7,000
  • Misc. box of wire – Value: $100

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Trooper Yost at the Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg barracks at 814-696-6100.

WTAJ

WTAJ

