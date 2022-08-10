ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Mets: Pete Alonso rips baseball analytics to shreds

New York Mets star Pete Alonso is a polar bear, can we really expect him to understand baseball analytics?. Alonso is second place in all of baseball in RBI total this season (Aaron Judge is first), so is it really a surprise that he values this statistic?. In the Mets...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects

The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Jonathan India
FanSided

3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first preseason game, but the coaching staff still learned plenty in terms of players to watch for. Patrick Mahomes and Co. found plenty of success with the first-team offense. Unlike some star quarterbacks around the league, Mahomes enjoys playing in the preseason. Sure, the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo

The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

274K+
Followers
519K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy