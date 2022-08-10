Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
Braves: Vaughn Grissom success brings up tough Ozzie Albies question
Atlanta Braves fans are wondering what happens to Vaughn Grissom once Ozzie Albies returns. He may have only just joined the big-league club, but Vaughn Grissom has quickly become a fan favorite in Braves Country. Grissom was called up after Orlando Arcia pulled his hamstring in the first of two...
Mets: Pete Alonso rips baseball analytics to shreds
New York Mets star Pete Alonso is a polar bear, can we really expect him to understand baseball analytics?. Alonso is second place in all of baseball in RBI total this season (Aaron Judge is first), so is it really a surprise that he values this statistic?. In the Mets...
These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. refuses to let Marlins turf war put him on IL
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a turf war going with the Miami Marlins, aright. Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, Dansby Swanson owns the Washington Nationals and Ronald Acuña Jr. owns the Miami Marlins. Although captain Donnie Baseball and the Fish do their damnedest to mess...
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Cubs: 3 teams that could make Jed Hoyer regret not trading Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs were expected to trade catcher Willson Contreras by the deadline this season, and some teams could make President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer regret not doing so. The Chicago Cubs seemed likely to trade catcher Willson Contreras by the deadline this season, but they decided to keep...
Jordan Montgomery makes Cardinals history: Yankees decision looks worse
Jordan Montgomery is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals and making the New York Yankees look real bad. Jordan Montgomery was never meant to get traded this season. He was performing well for the New York Yankees but in exchange for Harrison Bader, he was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals where he has already made history.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first preseason game, but the coaching staff still learned plenty in terms of players to watch for. Patrick Mahomes and Co. found plenty of success with the first-team offense. Unlike some star quarterbacks around the league, Mahomes enjoys playing in the preseason. Sure, the...
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo
The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
FanSided
274K+
Followers
519K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0