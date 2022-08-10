ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Larry Brown Sports

Mark Stoops not happy with John Calipari for 1 reason

John Calipari appears to have rubbed some people at Kentucky the wrong way with a quote he gave in a bid to get his basketball team a new practice facility. In a recent interview with Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, Calipari publicly pressured the school to spend money on an upgraded practice facility for the basketball team. Calipari cited improved infrastructure for other sports, singling out a $200 million upgrade to the football facilities. The Kentucky basketball coach then said that a new practice facility was a must because of the school’s reputation for basketball.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Jashaud Stewart stepping up for Arkansas D-line

Coming into fall camp, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knew that finding pass rushers would be a point of emphasis for the Razorbacks. Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart could certainly help the Hogs answer that question, and the Jonesboro (Ark.) has caught the attention of some teammates throughout the first week of practices.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Louisville strikes again down in Florida, lands LB Stanquan Clark

Louisville continues to find success down in the Sunshine State. After picking up commitments in recent weeks from wide receiver William Fowles and running back Isaac Brown, the Cardinals secured a pledge on Sunday from linebacker Stanquan Clark, who announced his intentions over the 247Sports’ YouTube channel while getting a haircut in a barber chair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Cats beat Bahamas National Team to finish Big Blue Bahamas Tour 4-0

Kentucky finished of its four-game trip at the Bahamas Baha Mar Resort Sunday with a 94-74 victory over the Bahamas National Team. Sunday's game was by far the most closely contested game of the trip as the Bahamas gave Kentucky a fight in the first half as it tied the game at 17 with a Dominick Bridgewater three-pointer with 10:59 minutes left in the half and took a 25-23 lead with 8:25 left in the half.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL
247Sports

How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1

South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Thiero growing as UK blasts Mexican team in Bahamas

As a late and final addition to the roster, freshman Adou Thiero was an afterthought for Kentucky’s basketball team this season. Two games into an August exhibition tour in the Bahamas, and following a 102-40 rout of Monterrey Tec from Mexico, Thiero could be among the first players that fans think about.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman

The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Vols WR Merrill was ‘tired of not playing’, but now is pushing for starter role

Walker Merrill didn’t have to wait long to get his first taste of college football, the Tennessee wide receiver appearing in all seven games of his freshman season and starting one in 2021. But he spent most of the second half of the season watching from the sideline as the Vols trimmed down their receiver rotation, and though it’s an experience he doesn’t regret, it’s one that’s provided motivation for him this offseason. Now healthier, Merrill is battling for one of Tennessee’s starting positions going into the 2022 season.
NFL
247Sports

Max Carroll visits with HFB to discuss his commitment to TCU

TCU landed a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Friday as Memphis (TN) Briarcrest Christian athlete Max Carroll committed to the Frogs. Carroll made his decision live on 247Sports. He chose the Frogs over a final list that also included Michigan and Vanderbilt. Carroll is TCU's 19th commitment...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence

On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Luke Jones making most of opportunity at left tackle

The Arkansas Razorbacks return four starters from an offensive line that powered them to an elite rushing attack in 2021. Senior Luke Jones has seamlessly filled in the one open spot at left tackle and has made the most of his opportunities this offseason. With so much experience up front,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

