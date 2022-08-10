Read full article on original website
Mark Stoops not happy with John Calipari for 1 reason
John Calipari appears to have rubbed some people at Kentucky the wrong way with a quote he gave in a bid to get his basketball team a new practice facility. In a recent interview with Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, Calipari publicly pressured the school to spend money on an upgraded practice facility for the basketball team. Calipari cited improved infrastructure for other sports, singling out a $200 million upgrade to the football facilities. The Kentucky basketball coach then said that a new practice facility was a must because of the school’s reputation for basketball.
Jashaud Stewart stepping up for Arkansas D-line
Coming into fall camp, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knew that finding pass rushers would be a point of emphasis for the Razorbacks. Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart could certainly help the Hogs answer that question, and the Jonesboro (Ark.) has caught the attention of some teammates throughout the first week of practices.
Louisville strikes again down in Florida, lands LB Stanquan Clark
Louisville continues to find success down in the Sunshine State. After picking up commitments in recent weeks from wide receiver William Fowles and running back Isaac Brown, the Cardinals secured a pledge on Sunday from linebacker Stanquan Clark, who announced his intentions over the 247Sports’ YouTube channel while getting a haircut in a barber chair.
Final forecast: Rickey Gibson
One of Tennessee's top cornerback targets, Rickey Gibson of Trussville, Ala., is ready to announce his college decision.
Cats beat Bahamas National Team to finish Big Blue Bahamas Tour 4-0
Kentucky finished of its four-game trip at the Bahamas Baha Mar Resort Sunday with a 94-74 victory over the Bahamas National Team. Sunday's game was by far the most closely contested game of the trip as the Bahamas gave Kentucky a fight in the first half as it tied the game at 17 with a Dominick Bridgewater three-pointer with 10:59 minutes left in the half and took a 25-23 lead with 8:25 left in the half.
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp
Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1
South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
Thiero growing as UK blasts Mexican team in Bahamas
As a late and final addition to the roster, freshman Adou Thiero was an afterthought for Kentucky’s basketball team this season. Two games into an August exhibition tour in the Bahamas, and following a 102-40 rout of Monterrey Tec from Mexico, Thiero could be among the first players that fans think about.
Sophomore seasons bookend Smith's bond with Brown
There isn't another relationship on the West Virginia roster like the one between head coach Neal Brown and receiver Reese Smith. That bond may be what sets Smith up for the type of season both he and Brown have wanted for many years now.
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman
The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
Vols WR Merrill was ‘tired of not playing’, but now is pushing for starter role
Walker Merrill didn’t have to wait long to get his first taste of college football, the Tennessee wide receiver appearing in all seven games of his freshman season and starting one in 2021. But he spent most of the second half of the season watching from the sideline as the Vols trimmed down their receiver rotation, and though it’s an experience he doesn’t regret, it’s one that’s provided motivation for him this offseason. Now healthier, Merrill is battling for one of Tennessee’s starting positions going into the 2022 season.
Max Carroll visits with HFB to discuss his commitment to TCU
TCU landed a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Friday as Memphis (TN) Briarcrest Christian athlete Max Carroll committed to the Frogs. Carroll made his decision live on 247Sports. He chose the Frogs over a final list that also included Michigan and Vanderbilt. Carroll is TCU's 19th commitment...
Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence
On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
Nick Saban recaps Alabama's first preseason scrimmage
Alabama head coach Nick Saban recaps the first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 13, where he saw some good and bad things on the field.
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Luke Jones making most of opportunity at left tackle
The Arkansas Razorbacks return four starters from an offensive line that powered them to an elite rushing attack in 2021. Senior Luke Jones has seamlessly filled in the one open spot at left tackle and has made the most of his opportunities this offseason. With so much experience up front,...
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
