McLaren Building 12 SLR Race Car Restomods For $350K Plus Donor Car
The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is a very special supercar. Just over 2,100 were built during its production run through the 2000s, including a special model called the 722 Edition in honor of Sir Stirling Moss. That led to a track-only version called the 722 GT, stripped of its luxurious interior and focused purely on going fast. Just 21 were made.
RideApart
Kawasaki Europe Reveals 2023 Z650RS, Z900RS, And Z900RS SE
2022 marked a monumental year for Kawasaki’s retro-leaning RS range. The flagship Z900RS celebrated the Z1’s 50th anniversary with a stunning, throwback “Fireball” colorway. The special-edition livery wasn’t the only addition to the Z900RS lineup, though, with Team Green introducing the up-spec 2022 Z900RS SE variant as well. Still, the RS series lacked a true entry point and the 2022 Z650RS filled the void.
Whoops! Moment Hyundai i40 smashes into £250,000 Lamborghini Huracan - then keeps driving over luxury supercar
A dramatic video shows the moment a Hyundai drove over the bonnet of a luxurious £250,000 Lamborghini Huracan after it pulled away from a junction in Leeds. The spectacular crash, which took place at 10.24am yesterday, left the expensive white convertible looking visibly deformed - but nobody was seriously injured.
RideApart
Dorna And MSVR Extend British Talent Cup Through The 2025 Season
MotoGP organizing body Dorna Sports and MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR) established the Honda British Talent Cup (BTC) in 2018. The series both functions as Britain’s sole Moto3 Championship class and a path on Dorna’s Road to MotoGP. In 2020, Dorna and MSVR expanded BTC to a ten-round Championship, racing within Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB) for nine rounds and alongside MotoGP for one race at the British Grand Prix.
RideApart
Would You Buy This $50,000 Gold-Plated Electric Scooter?
If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that friend who has everything, we definitely can’t promise you that this is it. What we can tell you for sure, however, is that Dubai-based Caviar Royal Gift is hoping that you’ll think this is it. What is it, exactly? They’re calling it the Minimotors Thunderball, and it appears to be an 18-karat gold-plated electric scooter.
RideApart
Belgian Gear Maker Richa Releases Brooklyn 2 Riding Pants
Some motorcyclists find it more convenient to avoid donning motorcycle-specific pants. It makes perfect sense that riding apparel, especially large touring and adventure apparel, may be stiflingly hot and heavy. Your legs, however, are frequently the first part of your body to make contact with the ground or another vehicle in a crash. It is therefore best to always wear complete protection.
Brabus Kit For Mercedes EQS Gives It More Style And Performance
Brabus has always been the authority on Mercedes-Benz tuning. For years, the company has specialized in transforming sober-suited sedans into road-going rockets with a generous helping of luxury. The latest Benz to receive the treatment is the EQS Sedan. As an all-electric sedan, Brabus couldn't just throw a couple of turbochargers into the mix and call it a day.
RideApart
Macna Introduces The Breeze Summer Motorcycle Jacket
People in the northern hemisphere are certainly in for a torrid summer if the recent heatwave in England is any indication. Although summer is typically known for having the finest riding conditions, it may occasionally get uncomfortably hot. Being judicious about the gear you wear may be a better answer to this problem than cutting corners on some pieces of equipment, which may be a dangerous but effective approach.
motor1.com
UK: Can stock 911 Turbo S beat 1,100-bhp GT-R and rallycross EV in a race?
We've been witness to how insanely fast and quick the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is since its debut. Countless times, the top-spec 911 has beaten nameplates in various drag races, so we have high expectations whenever it rolls down at a starting line. Does a stock Porsche 911 Turbo...
CNET
Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus Facelift Stands Out at Pikes Peak
A new version of Lamborghini's Urus SUV set a new record at Pikes Peak. Its time of 10:32.064 beat the previous SUV record set by a Bentley Bentayga in 2018 by over 17 seconds.
RideApart
Watch Brick House Builds Unload A Massive Motorcycle Parts Haul
YouTube channel Brick House Builds usually concerns itself with classic bike rescues, restorations, and customizations. We’ve talked about some of their videos in the past, because they’re generally well put together, entertaining, and informative—which are three of our favorite things, if you ask us. This time, though,...
Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe
For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
Ferrari Portofino M Gets 700-HP Upgrade And New Looks
The Ferrari Portofino M may not be the cheapest Ferrari on sale (that honor just about goes to the gorgeous Roma), but it is often regarded as such. Remember, the Portofino replaced the California T, a car that Ferrari aficionados famously detested. As with the California, the Portofino M was designed to lure new customers to the brand.
RideApart
Gigantic 3D-Printed Valentino Rossi Helmet Now On Display In Pesaro
Valentino Rossi has dazzled and captivated the motorcycle racing community for more than 20 years. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest—not only in the field of racing, but in all of sport, it should go without saying. As a result, homage items to the Italian racer are widespread. The most recent of these is a huge 3D-printed helmet that is now on exhibit in Pesaro and is a replica of his signature helmet.
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
RideApart
Royal Enfield Has Eyes Set On Launching Electric Motorcycles By 2026
Royal Enfield is considered by many as one of the most promising up and coming manufacturers in the industry. It's always had a laidback air about it, with the overall motorcycling experience taking precedence over sheer performance and technology. The brand's most recent model release, the Hunter 350, along with all its other models, really, is a testament to this.
Volkswagen ID.Buzz Gets Wild Carbon Fiber Bodykit
It's been just over two months since the first Volkswagen ID. Buzz rolled off the production line. We knew the aftermarket would be quick to offer accessories, but we weren't expecting to see the quirky van slammed to the ground with a carbon fiber body kit so soon. It comes from the Norwegian tuner Zyrus Engineering, the same group of mad men who built a bonkers 1,200-horsepower Lamborghini Huracan race car and then made it street legal.
Watch A Hyundai Sedan Drive Over A Lamborghini Performante Spyder
Some crash footage emerged from the UK this week, and it's dividing the internet. It's the ultimate battle between England's upper and lower classes, as a Lamborghini allegedly plowed into an innocent Hyundai i40. The Lamborghini in question is a Huracan Performante Spyder, which is no longer in production. It...
CNET
Watch the Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Get Hand-Built
Mercedes-Benz this week announced that the AMG One has finally entered series production. The company says 275 vehicles will be built, with initial deliveries expected to take place before the year ends. Each model will cost its lucky owner nearly $3 million. The AMG One is entirely hand-built. Each vehicle...
