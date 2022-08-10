Read full article on original website
KESQ
Alleged hit-and-run driver turns herself in after man killed
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspected hit-and-run driver surrendered to police a day after a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary was struck by a car in a Southern California crosswalk, authorities said. The 60-year-old man died and his 60-year-old wife was hospitalized following the crash Thursday evening...
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.
CBS News
Man killed in three-car crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
One person was killed in a crash involving at least three cars on the 405 Freeway in Irvine Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the CHP reported. The Irvine Police Department reported at 8:30 a.m....
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car
INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed a minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
2urbangirls.com
Maywood shooting leaves man dead
MAYWOOD, Caif. – A man, approximately 25 to 35 years, was found shot dead on a street in Maywood, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Walker Avenue discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
18-year-old from San Pedro charged with murder in shooting death of Monterey Park police officer
Two days after a man and a teenager were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Monterey Park police officer in Downey, police have made an additional arrest.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say
A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Los Angeles man as Windsor Hills dispensary homicide victim
WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. – A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff’s station were called...
Looters break into Central L.A. auto parts store after street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an Autozone store in Harvard Heights was looted following a street takeover early Saturday morning. Police responded to the auto parts store at 1920 S. Western Ave. after receiving reports that more than 30 people were inside the business and looting it from the back of the […]
2urbangirls.com
Car registered in Inglewood used in brazen robbery in Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS – Thieves crashed a black sedan through the front of the Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus store early Saturday morning, getting away in another vehicle before police arrived. The vehicular smash-and-grab burglary occurred about 4:45 a.m. at the store at 9700 Wilshire Blvd., according to Beverly Hills Police...
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
crimevoice.com
Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested
A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton
Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach PD investigating fatal traffic collision at Pacific Coast Highway north of Admiralty Drive
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive, involving a bicyclist and a black 2018 Toyota RAV4. Upon arrival, officers located the bicyclist, a 42-year-old male, in the roadway in...
Witnesses tried help man lying on South L.A. street before he was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers: LAPD
A man who had been lying on a street in South Los Angeles was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers late last month, police announced Thursday. The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. July 28 at Vernon and Towne avenues in Historic South-Central. Witnesses saw the victim, 33-year-old Eduardo Trujillo, lying in the intersection and tried to […]
orangecountytribune.com
Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH
A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
smobserved.com
Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend Then Goes to Jack in the Box. Santa Monica Police Release Details of Murder on Lincoln Blvd
8.11.22: Santa Monica police are investigating a murder that took place Thursday morning at 1453 Lincoln Blvd. "SMPD is working a homicide investigation at a residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd," wrote Lt. Rudy Flores, Santa Monica Police Dept. Public Information Officer. "A male, believed to be involved,...
