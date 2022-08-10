ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Alleged hit-and-run driver turns herself in after man killed

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspected hit-and-run driver surrendered to police a day after a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary was struck by a car in a Southern California crosswalk, authorities said. The 60-year-old man died and his 60-year-old wife was hospitalized following the crash Thursday evening...
Man killed in three-car crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine

One person was killed in a crash involving at least three cars on the 405 Freeway in Irvine Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the CHP reported. The Irvine Police Department reported at 8:30 a.m....
Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car

INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed a minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
Maywood shooting leaves man dead

MAYWOOD, Caif. – A man, approximately 25 to 35 years, was found shot dead on a street in Maywood, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Walker Avenue discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Looters break into Central L.A. auto parts store after street takeover

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an Autozone store in Harvard Heights was looted following a street takeover early Saturday morning. Police responded to the auto parts store at 1920 S. Western Ave. after receiving reports that more than 30 people were inside the business and looting it from the back of the […]
Car registered in Inglewood used in brazen robbery in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS – Thieves crashed a black sedan through the front of the Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus store early Saturday morning, getting away in another vehicle before police arrived. The vehicular smash-and-grab burglary occurred about 4:45 a.m. at the store at 9700 Wilshire Blvd., according to Beverly Hills Police...
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested

A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH

A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
