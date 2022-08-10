Pod Picking Day: Ogunquit’s Marginal Way seeks volunteers to pick invasive pods

OGUNQUIT — Volunteers will gather Saturday, Aug. 13, on Ogunquit’s Marginal Way to collect the seed pods of invasive black swallowwort.

There are a variety of invasive plants growing all over Maine, but one of the nastiest is black swallowwort. You’re probably familiar with some invasive plants. Bittersweet is easily recognized in the fall by its colorful berries, often a tradition in autumn bouquets. Japanese knotweed, commonly called “bamboo,” produces large white flower heads in August that people admire.

Swallowwort is much more subtle, and it is in your garden or a natural landscape before you know it. This thin barely noticeable vine climbs its way up shrubs or small trees to reach sunlight.

By July long narrow green seed pods begin to festoon the vines. As the weeks go by, the seeds ripen inside the pod. By early September the pods burst open, and the wind disperses the seed parachutes far and wide. Therefore, timing is critical. The seed pods must be collected before they open. Seeds that do not germinate the next spring are still viable for at least five more years.

Swallowwort has been growing on the Marginal Way for decades, concealed amid all the other vegetation. Visitors always ask, “Where did it come from in the first place?”

Reportedly, in the mid-1860s a plantsman on the North Shore of Massachusetts brought a specimen back from Eastern Europe for his botanical collection. A few seeds escaped from his greenhouse and here we are.

Swallowwort has now spread to at least 21 states and into Canada.

This vine threatens not only the natural habitat but also monarchs. Swallowwort is in the milkweed family. If a monarch mistakenly lays its eggs on the leaf of swallowwort, the larvae that hatch and feed on those leaves will die. They are unable to digest the toxins in this alien milkweed.

“Butterfly Lady” Deb Twombly will bring monarch butterflies that she has been raising. After they are tagged for Monarch Watch, a few lucky people who walk by will have the opportunity to release them for their journey back to Mexico.

Volunteers will meet at the lighthouse on the Marginal Way, at the bottom of Israel Head Road. Choose between two work shifts: 7 to 9 a.m. or 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Or come whenever you can and stay as long as you want. No experience is necessary.

Veteran pickers will show you how to identify the vines. As one volunteer wrote: “…my first-year picking pods, I didn’t even know what a pod was. Not only did I feel personal pride in helping to improve the Marginal Way, but complete strangers would stop and ask what I was doing and thank me for my efforts. That was worth all the sweat.”

Another pod picker said: “Some of my most rewarding summer moments have been spent helping out on the Marginal Way. Everyone should experience it!”

At 9 a.m., all the volunteers will gather at the lighthouse to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pod Day. Volunteers will enjoy refreshments and receive a gift as a token of appreciation for all they have accomplished for the Marginal Way.

Over the years, these dedicated workers have removed over 3 ½-tons of swallowwort from the Marginal Way.

Recommended: Hat, work gloves, hand clipper is helpful, long sleeves and long pants suggested (there may be poison ivy in a few spots), and your own water bottle. If you are driving, stop at the Lighthouse for parking instructions.

For more information, email ogtnativeplants@gmail.com.