ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State sues Florida company over management of COVID relief program for students

By Jennifer Palmer, Reese Gorman and Clifton Adcock
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0SkO_0hBfBnTc00

The state of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit seeking to recoup money from a contractor it hired to distribute emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, names the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services as well as the Oklahoma Office of Educational Quality and Accountability as plaintiffs against the former vendor, Florida-based Kleo Inc., the parent company of ClassWallet.

Oklahoma officials hired ClassWallet in August 2020 to distribute $17.3 million in federal Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief funds, a program commonly referred to as GEER.

ClassWallet provided services for two aid programs for Oklahoma: The Stay in School grant, which provided up to $6,500 in tuition assistance to parents of private school students who were affected by the pandemic, and Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet, which provided $1,500 grants to low-income families to buy educational materials.

For its services, Oklahoma paid ClassWallet a $650,000 cut of the GEER funds.

A joint investigation by Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier in May found that hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Bridge the Gap program went toward noneducational items such as smartphones, televisions, video game consoles, Christmas trees and barbecue grills, among other items.

As the program kicked off, parents had questions about whether there were restrictions on what they could buy. Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, a Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, gave a representative from ClassWallet blanket approval for any items on ClassWallet’s online platform, emails obtained by the news outlets revealed.

A watchdog agency recommended the U.S. Department of Education claw back at least $650,000 in misspent funds and require Oklahoma to review an additional $5.5 million in purchases, according to a federal audit report released July 18. Auditors also found the state failed to follow federal guidelines for four of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s five educational relief programs.

Records obtained by The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch show that state officials, including the governor’s office, Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Attorney General’s Office were aware of numerous problems with the programs and that federal investigators were examining how they were administered since early 2021.

The records also show that Walters, executive director of the nonprofit organization Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, was instrumental in helping ClassWallet secure a no-bid contract with the state even before he was appointed secretary of education in September 2020. ClassWallet operates similar programs in other states.

The state claimed in the lawsuit that ClassWallet failed to preserve records verifying student eligibility for the Stay in School grant program, failed to follow guidelines for allowed purchases in the Bridge the Gap program and failed to submit required monitoring reports to the U.S. Department of Education.

The state seeks more than $150,000 for breach of contract and fraud, and asks that the court declare the company a subrecipient of the grant funds, which would make it legally responsible to monitor and submit reports on how the money was spent.

The question of who was the subrecipient has been a point of contention between ClassWallet and the state. Federal auditors and ClassWallet claim the company was only a contractor or vendor, while the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability was the subrecipient. The Stitt administration sent the money through the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability, which then cut ClassWallet a check.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Business
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walters
Person
Kevin Stitt
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy