Carlsbad Current-Argus

Look at crime through lens of alcohol use in New Mexico

By Sherry Robinson
 4 days ago
In Gallup recently, a drunk driver plowed through a parade that was, until that moment, a joyful event – the 100th anniversary of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial.

The next day, Mayor Louis Bonaguidi presided over a tearful meeting in which area leaders started the conversation about how it happened, how to keep it from happening again, how to heal the people’s collective trauma.

There’s a temptation to think, well, it’s Gallup. They have long-standing problems with alcoholism and DWI. That’s wrong.

This is a New Mexico problem. As Ted Alcorn has written in his excellent series, “Blind Drunk,” in the online publication New Mexico In Depth, “(A)lcohol in New Mexico is an emergency hiding in plain sight — and we’ve failed to address the crisis, in part, because we’ve misunderstood it.

“We’ve tackled intoxicated driving but overlooked alcohol’s broader harms, in particular its contribution to the state’s high rates of violence and trauma. We’ve assumed alcohol killed mostly Native people when, in fact, Anglos and Hispanics account for the vast majority of the state’s casualties. We’ve heaped blame on inveterate ‘drunks’ when alcohol disorders actually afflict people with a spectrum of drinking behaviors.”

Burrowing into one of many myths about the state’s alcohol problem, Alcorn explains that “Native Americans in New Mexico do die of alcohol-induced causes at four times the statewide rate, but Anglo and Hispanic people also have vastly elevated death rates compared to their peers elsewhere, and together account for 80% of residents killed by alcohol. If Native people are removed from the data, New Mexico still experiences a higher rate of alcohol-induced deaths than any other state.”

Also, we shouldn’t ignore Gallup’s hard work and its long climb out of the morass that earned it the label “New Mexico’s black eye” in yet another newspaper series in 1988 and “Drunk Town” in a documentary. The northwestern city spent years cleaning up its downtown, closing problem bars, shutting down its drunk tank, establishing programs and tightening ordinances. It’s been a bumpy road with missteps but a lot of steady progress.

Alcorn points a finger at the Legislature for a weak response to “the state’s broader culture of alcohol consumption.” The liquor lobby is influential and spends a lot of money, he points out. And any kind of crackdown also affects responsible drinkers. What limitations are they willing to tolerate?

In my coverage of the Legislature, I saw McKinley County legislators, especially Sen. George Muñoz and Rep. Patty Lundstrom, fight hard for liquor controls and for funding to support treatment. The poorest county in the state needed help. Instead of a sympathetic ear what they got was a bony elbow: We all have problems, said fellow lawmakers.

At times Muñoz invokes the memory of his father. Ed Muñoz was the tough-as-nails mayor everybody thinks they want until he pushes too hard. He led a march from Gallup to Santa Fe in 1989 that produced funding for a treatment center and a big liquor reform bill. When his term ended in 1991, he said, “I know that some people hate my guts, but I can look at myself in the mirror and like what I see.”

More recently, legislators have also been trying to encourage the state’s craft brewers and wineries, as well as restaurants.

Last year what was billed as the biggest change in liquor laws in 40 years mostly helped the hospitality industry. It allows delivery of liquor to customers’ homes but bans the sale of miniatures at convenience stores.

Gallup’s discussions take place as a cloud of anxiety over personal safety hangs over us as a nation. Crime is a big subject among political candidates, and we’re hearing the same old stump speeches and few new ideas. It’s time to factor alcohol use into the debates.

