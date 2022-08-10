Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links

Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.

This is a transfer saga that has lasted all summer so far and fans would likely be glad to see it come to an end whether The Red Devils get their man or not at this point.

It was widely reported that United had agreed on a deal with Barcelona for the transfer of the midfielder. However, there still remained the issue of personal terms and convincing the player himself to leave his dream club - especially to join a team who are going through a transition period and do not have Champions League football.

Despite this, Marcell van der Kraan on Sky Sports (Via Football Daily ) has said that the club have in fact now reached an agreement with the agent of the Dutchman.

"I understand that Frenkie De Jong is still an absolute number one priority for Erik Ten Hag and the club, and they're certainly not giving up no matter what Frenkie says at Barcelona."

He finished: "They have a deal with the agent of the player and it just depends what is happening in the political department of Barcelona over his wages, which they still owe him."

