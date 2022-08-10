ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links

By Rhys James
 4 days ago

Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.

This is a transfer saga that has lasted all summer so far and fans would likely be glad to see it come to an end whether The Red Devils get their man or not at this point.

It was widely reported that United had agreed on a deal with Barcelona for the transfer of the midfielder. However, there still remained the issue of personal terms and convincing the player himself to leave his dream club - especially to join a team who are going through a transition period and do not have Champions League football.

Despite this, Marcell van der Kraan on Sky Sports (Via Football Daily ) has said that the club have in fact now reached an agreement with the agent of the Dutchman.

"I understand that Frenkie De Jong is still an absolute number one priority for Erik Ten Hag and the club, and they're certainly not giving up no matter what Frenkie says at Barcelona."

He finished: "They have a deal with the agent of the player and it just depends what is happening in the political department of Barcelona over his wages, which they still owe him."

The US Sun

‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
SPORTbible

Liverpool get one up on Man United in blow to Glazers

Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to become the most popular Premier League side in the USA. According to Morning Results Survey, 61% of ‘self proclaimed English football fans’ in the States had either a ‘very favourable’ or ‘somewhat favourable’ opinion of the Merseyside club.
Bleacher Report

Barcelona Registers Robert Lewandowski, Several Summer Transfers Ahead of New Season

Barcelona no longer has to worry about making its summer transfers official. Barca has officially registered signings Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen, along with new contracts for Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembélé, according to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens. The only player left...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Freiburg for Schlotterbeck reunion

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck makes a quick return to Freiburg with his new team Borussia Dortmund to get the Bundesliga’s second round underway. Schlotterbeck was outstanding in his league debut for Dortmund last weekend, playing in the win against Bayer Leverkusen despite a shoulder injury. “I felt a brutal pain. The doc said maybe the should came out briefly and then went back in again,” Schlotterbeck said afterward. It’s bound to be an emotional return for the 22-year-old defender, who will be on the opposing side to his older brother Keven Schlotterbeck. Their parents will be able to watch together. Last weekend they split duties with one going to Augsburg to watch Keven while the other went to Dortmund. Anthony Modeste could also make his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.
