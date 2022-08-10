Hesitancy and reactogenicity to mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines–Early experience with vaccine rollout in a multi-site healthcare system

Read full article on original website
Related
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
researchgate.net
Liver Disease Among Mexican Americans Aged 67 Years and Older
Background The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that liver disease is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in the US, afflicting 4.5 million people in 2018, or approximately 1.7% of the American adult population. Objective To determine the prevalence and risk factors associated with liver disease among older Mexican Americans over 18 years of follow-up. Methods Non-institutionalized Mexican Americans aged ≥67 years (N = 1938) from the Hispanic Established Population for the Epidemiologic Study of the Elderly (1995/96-2012/13) were studied. Measures included socio-demographic variables, self-reported liver disease, language of interview, medical conditions, hand-grip strength, physical and cognitive function, depressive symptoms, and body mass index. Generalized estimating equation models were used to estimate the odds ratio and 95% confidence interval (CI) of liver disease over time. Results The mean age at baseline was 74.9 ± 6.0 years and 58.4% were female. The prevalence of liver disease ranged from 2.4% to 8.4%. Over time, the odds ratio of reporting liver disease was 1.17 (CI = 1.12-1.22). Older age, Spanish interview, arthritis, diabetes, heart failure, cancer, and high scores on the Mini-Mental-State-Examination were factors associated with greater odds of reporting liver disease over time. Married participants reported lower odds of liver disease over time. Conclusions The prevalence of liver disease in this population was high, ranging from 2.4% to 8.4%. Diabetes, heart failure, arthritis, and cancer were risk factors for liver disease. Screening for liver function among patients with these morbidities may help prevent liver disease in this population with high rates of diabetes and obesity.
researchgate.net
KIAA1529 regulates RAD51 expression to confer PARP inhibitors resistance in ovarian cancer
PARP inhibitors (PARPi) are currently used as first-line therapy for advanced and recurrent ovarian cancer, but the clinical efficacy is limited by drug resistance. We aimed to investigate the role of KIAA1529 in PARPi resistance in ovarian cancer. The expression of KIAA1529 was determined in ovarian cancer cells using qRT‒PCR and western blotting. Immunohistochemistry was used to examine the expression of KIAA1529 in primary ovarian cancer and recurrent ovarian cancer tissues. The effects of KIAA1529 on PARPi resistance were evaluated by knocking down KIAA1529 expression in ovarian cancer cells and assessing cell viability by CCK8 assays, apoptosis by flow cytometry, and homologous recombination (HR) repair by immunofluorescence analysis. The interaction between KIAA1529 and RAD51 was examined by western blotting. KIAA1529 was confirmed to be expressed in all ovarian cancer cell lines, and high expression of KIAA1529 was observed in recurrent ovarian cancer tissues. Inhibiting KIAA1529 expression increased the sensitivity of ovarian cancer cells to PARPi treatment. Furthermore, KIAA1529 increased the expression of the downstream effector RAD51 via Aurora-A, and HR was restored in ovarian cancer cells. This study demonstrates that KIAA1529 regulates RAD51 expression through Aurora-A to restore HR, which confers resistance to PARPi in ovarian cancer cells. These findings could provide a novel therapeutic target to overcome PARPi resistance in ovarian cancer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
researchgate.net
‘Tipping the balance' – an evaluation of COVID-19 parenting resources developed and adapted for child protection during global emergency responses
Background: Parenting was severely affected by lockdown, school closure, illness, movement restrictions and the many sudden changes wrought by the global emergence of COVID-19. Responding to the need for a rapid emergency response to support parents and caregivers, a consortium of providers developed a suite of COVID-19 parenting resources based on evidence-based parenting interventions. Launched in March 2020, these were adapted for online use, with versions in over 100 languages, and the possibility for downloading, radio, and oral provision. A rapid qualitative evaluation initiative was conducted from September 2020 to February 2021 to inform the procedure, understand the impact and to drive future provision. Methods: The evaluation collected openended responses surveys (n = 495 participants) and in-depth interviews with parents, providers, and adolescent children (n = 22) from 14 countries and one global source. Data were gathered on parenting challenges during COVID-19 and the utility of the COVID-19 parenting resources. In-depth, semi-structured interviews explored the same concepts and elaborated on challenges, utility of the resources, and recommendations for the future. Data were coded in a hierarchy from basic, organising and global theme generation.Results: The parenting resources equipped parents with information and practices transforming everyday lives, and interactions. The tips provided prompts and permissions related to children's behaviour, enabled communications, and offered ways to reduce stress, monitor behaviour and navigate discipline challenges. The timeliness of the resources as well as the clarity and ease of use were seen as advantages. Future direction and possible hurdles related to adaptations needed according to recipient, child age, local context, culture, and new challenges. Conclusions: Overall findings point to the value and utility of this unprecedented global response to theCOVID-19 pandemic. Results suggest that rapid provision of parenting resources at scale is feasible and of use and opens a pathway for providing evidence-based interventions under COVID-19 constraints.
researchgate.net
Population-based comparison of cancer survival outcomes in patients with and without psychiatric disorders
Background Individuals with psychiatric disorders (PD) have a high prevalence of tobacco use. Patients with PD also potentially receive substandard care in comparison to the general population. Previous research has shown that individuals with PD have a decreased risk of receiving a tobacco related (TR) cancer diagnosis. To further assess this trend, this study assesses the survival of patients with a TR cancer with or without a PD. Materials and methods Our study utilized multiple databases, with methods described elsewhere, ⁶ to identify people in British Columbia that have been diagnosed with psychiatric disorders and appendicitis (our control group). From these groups, we selected individuals who also had a TR cancer. We subsequently extracted information pertaining to these patients from these databases. Results Thirty-nine thousand eight hundred forty-one patients with cancer were included in our study. Analyses of these patients were controlled for by age, gender, cancer type and diagnosis year. This analysis displayed shorter survival time among patients who were diagnosed with depression (HR = 1.16; p = 0.01; 95% CI: 1.04–1.29 ) , schizophrenia (HR = 1.62; p < 0.01; 95% CI: 1.43–1.84 ) , or bipolar disorder (HR = 1.35; p < 0.01; 95% CI: 1.12–1.64 ) compared to the cancer patients without a PD, all of which were statistically significant. People that were diagnosed with anxiety disorders did not have a survival time that was significantly different from our control population (HR = 1.07; p = 0.22; 95% CI: 0.96–1.19). Conclusions Individuals with PD, except for those with anxiety, were found to have a shorter survival time following diagnosis with a TR cancer as compared to our control group. We hypothesize several factors, which may account for this statistically significant difference: (1) delayed diagnosis, (2) poor access to care, (3) poor assessment or follow-up, or (4) physician beliefs of poor treatment adherence.
researchgate.net
Incremental prognostic value of left atrial strain in patients with heart failure
Aims: The present study aimed to evaluate the prognostic value of atrial strain and strain rate (SR) parameters derived from cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) feature tracking (FT) in patients with ischaemic and non-ischaemic dilated cardiomyopathy with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) but without atrial fibrillation. Methods and results: A total of 300 patients who underwent CMR with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≤ 40% and ischaemic or non-ischaemic dilated cardiomyopathy were analysed in this retrospective study. Major adverse cardiac events (MACEs) include cardiovascular death, heart transplantation, and rehospitalization for worsening HF. Ninety-four patients had MACEs during median follow-up of 3.84 years. Multivariate Cox regression models adjusted for common clinical and CMR risk factors detected a significant association between LA-εs and MACE in ischaemic (HR = 0.94/%; P = 0.002), non-ischaemic dilated cardiomyopathy (HR = 0.88/%; P = 0.001), or all included patients (HR = 0.87; P < 0.001). LA-εs provided incremental prognostic value over conventional outcome predictors (Uno C statistical comparison model: from 0.776 to 0.801, P < 0.0001; net reclassification improvement: 0.075, 95% CI: 0.0262-0.1301). Kaplan-Meier analysis revealed that the risk of MACE occurrence increased significantly with lower tertiles of left atrial reservoir strain (LA-εs) (log-rank P < 0.0001). Patients in the worst LA-εs tertile faced a significantly increased risk of MACEs irrespective of late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) (log-rank P < 0.0001). Conclusions: LA-εs derived from CMR FT has a significant prognostic impact on patients with ischaemic or non-ischaemic dilated cardiomyopathy, incremental to common clinical and CMR risk-factors.
researchgate.net
Development and psychometric evaluation of an instrument to assess Knowledge, Attitude and Practice of Family Caregivers at Preventing Pressure Injuries (KAP-PI) in Indonesian community-dwelling older adults
Background The prevalence of pressure injuries among community-dwelling older adults in countries worldwide is still a serious problem. In Indonesia, older adults mostly rely on family members for (medical) care. Therefore, involving family members in the prevention and treatment of pressure injuries (PIs) could potentially decrease its prevalence rates. However, family members are usually not trained for such tasks. Hence, it is essential to first get more insight into the current state of affairs on family members’ knowledge, attitude and actual practice of preventing PIs. Due to the lack of an existing instrument to measure knowledge, attitude and practice of family caregivers in preventing PIs, this study focuses on the development and evaluation of psychometric properties of such an instrument. Methods Three phases of instrument development and evaluation were used, including item generation, instrument construction and psychometric testing of the instrument. A total of 372 family caregivers of community-dwelling older adults who randomly selected participated in this study. Principal factor analysis, confirmatory factor analysis and Cronbach’s alpha were performed to evaluate factor structure and internal consistency of the Knowledge, Attitude and Practice of Family Caregivers at Preventing Pressure Injuries (KAP-PI) instrument. Results The final version of the KAP-PI-instrument consists of a 12-item knowledge domain, a 9-item attitude domain, and a 12-item practice domain with Cronbach’s Alpha values of 0.83, 0.93 and 0.89, respectively. The instrument appeared to be both reliable and valid. Conclusion The KAP-PI instrument can be used in family nursing or community nursing practice, education, and research to assess knowledge, attitude and practice of pressure injury prevention of family caregivers.
Comments / 0