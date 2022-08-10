Thank you to Pipestone County and the Fair Board for a great county fair last week. The conclusion of the fair also signals that Pipestone Area Schools is getting ready for the 2022-23 school year! Activities are slated to begin next week and the marching band has been practicing since July. Summer projects inside the buildings are winding down and a few of the outside projects are still in process, but are scheduled to be ready for the start of school. PAS welcomes 13 new teachers this year and we are excited for the things they will bring to our students. These teachers will be having orientation in two weeks where they will be introduced to our system and the things they need to know for their students and families this year. Each year, the newspapers does a great job covering the new staff, so keep an eye out for that issue!

