Exasperated Justin Thomas reveals he 'had to go to the bar to get a drink' to avoid discussing LIV Golf at a wedding as US PGA winner tells Saudi rebels to eat 'their large amount of cake on your own means' and not on the PGA Tour
Justin Thomas is becoming increasingly fed up with golf's rebel tour and the battle it has dragged the PGA Tour into as he revealed he had to hit the bar when asked about LIV Golf by a fan. The ongoing civil war between the Saudi-backed breakaway and the Tour penned...
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler melted down, likely ended his season — then did the remarkable
The scorecard shows a nine. But the kid won’t remember it. This FedEx St. Jude Invitational began with a glimmer for Rickie Fowler, and, if we’re being honest, that’s more than he’s had in some time. By now, you’re no doubt well versed in Fowler’s years-long descent and the various bids to recapture the form that made him a star, but this week, this week felt different. He had snuck in to the start of this week’s playoffs on the number — Mr. 125 in the season-long standings — though he was helped by the absence of those who have left for LIV. But who’s counting; Fowler was in.
Golf Digest
Why Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation could change the fate of four aspiring tour pros
MEMPHIS — Bubba Watson publicly announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had resigned his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of playing on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023. The seemingly innocuous decision, however, could be a significant break for four aspiring tour pros. Watson, a two-time Masters...
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf
Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
Golf.com
Patrick Reed makes bold claims about LIV Golf money, level of play
LIV golfers, Patrick Reed says, are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. And they can “hold their own” against PGA Tour players, he said. No, Reed was not shy ahead of his play at this week’s International Series Singapore event on the Asian Tour, then again, it’s not as if he would say the opposite, either. Still, his words were bold.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
thecomeback.com
Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman
Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
GolfWRX
‘I’m ready to cop some heat’ – Cam Smith unfazed by backlash after reportedly signing for LIV
It’s been quite the summer for Cam Smith, with the Aussie capturing his maiden major at the Home of Golf before almost instantly being heavily linked with a move to LIV Golf. After unconvincingly dodging the question of whether he was joining the breakaway tour or not following his...
Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old. It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.
Rickie Fowler's quintuple bogey on No. 18 in FedEx Cup Playoffs might end his season
Rickie Fowler, the last golfer to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude, was poised to continue in the playoffs. Then he reached the 18th hole Saturday.
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
CBS Sports
2022 St. Jude Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
The FedEx Cup Playoffs have finally arrived and players have arrived at TPC Southwind for the St. Jude Championship, which got underway Thursday. After Round 2, J.J. Spaun maintains a slight edge with a one-stroke lead over Sepp Straka. Still, the leaderboard is packed with more than two dozen golfers within five strokes of the lead. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, however, has missed the cut and could see his ranking change because of it.
Golf.com
‘They don’t care’: Jon Rahm on the instruction method that almost wrecked his swing
Jon Rahm is one of the best ball strikers on tour today. Indeed, the Spaniard may be tracking to be one of the best of his generation. And he’s doing it all with a golf swing that is entirely unique. Rahm has worked with GOLF Top 100 Teacher Dave...
'I'm the piñata': LIV CEO Greg Norman launches passionate defense of the Saudi breakaway league and insists he has no fear because it is the 'future of golf'... while slamming how his players 'have been treated' after defecting
LIV CEO Greg Norman has brashly backed the embattled organization while speaking to Forbes, calling the idea of a breakaway league a 'no-brainer' and labelling himself the 'piñata' of the league's criticism. LIV has been the brunt of extensive condemnation since its launch earlier this year, largely due to...
golfmagic.com
Their BEST Yet?! TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Golf Wedge Review
- The TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges are very versatile, forgiving and have great technological features which improve your short game. - You could argue the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 2 wedges are not too different. Wedges that can perform in any sort of conditions, whether it's from the short grass, the long...
GolfWRX
Leona Maguire pulls off one of the greatest up and downs from a bunker that you’ll ever see
When the pros face a greenside bunker situation, they are usually very adept at getting up and down. However, take the wedge option away, and that success rate obviously drops quite significantly. In recent times we’ve seen players try and get out of horrible spots in the sand with a...
Golf.com
Harris English reveals the MVP (and LVP) of the 2021 Ryder Cup afterparty
Collin Morikawa won his second major, a WGC event, was at the top of the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings and even went undefeated with a 3-0-1 record at Whistling Straits in 2021. But according to one of his teammates, that success did not carry over to the afterparty for...
