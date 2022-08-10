Chris Keylon excited to return to Harrison as head coach

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Harrison Goblins from the 5A-West Conference.

By Steve Andrews

HARRISON GOBLINS

HEAD COACH

Chris Keylon, 1st season

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 7-4

League record: 4-3, 4th in 5A-West

Playoffs: Lost to Pulaski Academy 36-21 in the first round.

KEY PLAYERS DEPARTED

QB Logan Plumlee- Threw for 1,936 yards and 25 TDs last season.

WR/FS Dylan Block- All-State selection was a big producer on both sides of the ball. Signed to play baseball at St. Louis Community College.

RB Brody Gilliam - All-state selection and the team’s leading rusher with 585 yards and 14 TDs.

LB/RB Cy Madden - An All-State selection and one of the key leaders on defense. Signed to play baseball at Grayson College in Sherman, Texas.

OL Skylar Graves - A big force in the running and passing games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior WR/LB Talon Stephens - Tallied 18.2 yards per catch last season with 4 TDs.

Senior Beck Jones LB/RB/QB - Will again be a jack-of-all-trades on offense and defense.

Senior C Jonathan Schaffer - The 270-pounder will lead the veteran offensive line.

Junior RB/LB Braden Long Looks to be one of the team’s top ball-carriers and a force at linebacker.

OUTLOOK

Chris Keylon spent seven years as Harrison’s defensive coordinator before taking the head coaching job at Riverview High School in Searcy last year. But after the resignation of Goblins’ head coach Joel Wells, Harrison sought to bring back the popular coach to lead the tradition-rich program. Keylon’s family actually continued to reside in Harrison last season, in hopes that he would eventually have the opportunity to return home. That opportunity came less than a year later, this past February, when Keylon was hired to replace Joel Wells, who remains the school’s assistant athletics director.

“This has been a really easy and good transition, because I know the kids and they know me. I know the coaches, and we had a lot of success in those seven years under Coach Wells,” Keylon said. “We are a little different now, because we don’t have a lot of big-time dudes with a lot of experience making plays and things like that. But we do have a lot of competent players out there who are willing to work hard and get better. We’re not going to change a lot of things offensively or defensively, because those things have worked well for us, and they kids know what to do,” he added. “We will try to add a few new wrinkles to see if it can help us.”

One thing that Keylon has done is open competition within the team and let everyone know that they have to re-earn their positions. “I just told them that they have to earn their job every year,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what you did last year, even if you may have started the last two years, this is a different year, and you need to earn it now. And they have really responded, and we have had some great competition so far.”

He also wants to elevate the physicality and toughness that the Harrison program has long been known for. “The culture here has always been having tough kids, but I want to take that to the next level,” he added. “So, we have really been focusing on that quite a bit. And the kids are doing good and coming around a little bit.”

The offense will remain similar to what Harrison has run in the past, which is a power-read/counter-read option, out of the spread. “That’s what’s worked for us for quite a while now, but I have put in some more option stuff,” Keylon said. “Hopefully, our personnel matches and we have the ability to do that.

A big boost will come from having four returning starters on the offensive line, led by 6-foot, 270-pound senior center Jonathan Schaffer, who will team with seniors Taylor Baker (6-2, 310), and Elijiah Lambert, along with junior Brock Simmons (6-3, 272).

After the graduation of Logan Plumlee, the biggest question mark early is at quarterback, with a competitive battle taking place between Mason Ketterman, who took some snaps last year, and sophomore Jackson Criner, a transfer from rival Mountain Home. Senior Beck Jones, a three-year starter at free safety on defense and a running back on offense last season, will also be in the mix.

Senior Talon Stephens returns at wide receiver and looks to be a primary target in the passing game, as well as junior Jason Brandt. The main ball-carrier will likely be 6-foot, 210-pound junior Braden Long, who is stout and runs hard. Keylon describes him as “almost like an old 1980s tailback back in the day.”

The Goblins will again operate out of a base 3-4 defensive alignment, but will blitz on every play, which will often look like a 4- or 5-man front. “We will bring pressure every single down,” Keylon said. “It may be an outside linebacker or an inside linebacker, or maybe two. We will change that up.”

They have five returning starters on defense, including 295-pound disruptive senior nose-guard Evan Dixon and senior defensive end Abe Estes, and will likely employ Lambert to play the other end position. Jones will shift from his starting safety position down to outside linebackers and will team with senior middle linebacker Tristan Thompson and Long, who will also play both sides of the ball.

Harrison has also hired five new coaches to the staff to join long-time assistants and Goblin alums, Greg and Doug Cross. The new defensive coordinator will be Kyle Wood, who was a head coach in Missouri last year, while former Blytheville defensive coordinator Solomon Walker will coach the secondary and former Green Forest assistant Skylar Fowler will coach the defensive line. Former Gosnell offensive coordinator Jerry Ewing will coach receivers, and former Goblin player Cameron Jones also joins the staff.

“I’m really happy with all of these guys and I think we have a really good staff and a good mix of guys with experience,” Keylon said. “This job is really just a perfect fit for me. I’ve lived here for a while, and I love the community. And I know what Goblins football is all about.”

COACH SAID

"We want to be a tough football team, physically and mentally. We are going to have to play really good defense and we are going to have to grind it out with a really good rushing attack on offense, which I think we will.”

- Chris Keylon