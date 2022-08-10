ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who shot two women at a laundromat? Police called to a Hollywood shopping center

By Miami Herald Staff Report
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Two women were shot and wounded in Hollywood Monday night, according to police.

They were transferred to Hollywood Memorial Hospital in critical condition, officers said.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street, near the Oakwood Plaza shopping center.

Here is a report on the shooting at the coin laundry from Miami Herald news partner CBS4:

Police said around 6:15 p.m. they received word of a possible shooting in a small strip shopping plaza in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street. When officers arrived, they found two females who had “injuries consistent with a shooting” in a laundromat in the plaza.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the police or Broward Crime Stoppers.

