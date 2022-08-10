ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

14-year-old found safe

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — (Update) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

“Thanks to those who saw this post and called in immediately upon spotting her. We appreciate the public’s help in finding her so quickly,” the sheriff’s office said.

Missing boy back with family after night in wilderness

The sheriff’s office said the missing teenager had no phone, and she had never left home before.

