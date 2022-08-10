14-year-old found safe

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — (Update) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

“Thanks to those who saw this post and called in immediately upon spotting her. We appreciate the public’s help in finding her so quickly,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the missing teenager had no phone, and she had never left home before.

