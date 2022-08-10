ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

Police Warn of Social Media Scam Close to the Capital Region

Maybe you've seen the post going around Facebook about a missing child in the area. It has reportedly popped up on a number of different accounts saying:. Found this girl wandering behind our apartment today. I can not find her parents and my neighbors are clueless how she got here, please help me find her parents good people.
Public Safety
