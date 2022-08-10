Read full article on original website
Fresh, local, plentiful
For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
MATC Times
W 69 N 876 Evergreen Ct
Cedarburg large 2 bedroom lower - Large 2 bedroom lower, 1 1/2 bath apt. with extra large kitchen 5 blocks north of downtown Cedarburg, next to pool park. All appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and central air. Underground parking for 1 vehicle and 1 surface space. Patio. Secured entry. On-site manager. Water/sewer paid for...tenants pays gas and electric. Heat is 80% efficient gas forced air.
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Gyro Skillet
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Tommy’s Home Run Family Restaurant, 7839 Sheridan Road, is no-frills, family-run diner offering breakfast and lunch classics...
WISN
2 Milwaukee Dining Weeks coming up
MILWAUKEE — If you love to try out restaurants around town, there are two opportunities coming up to check out places in Milwaukee. Downtown Dining Week returns Sept. 8-15. The event will feature multi-course menus at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New LEGO store location
WEST BEND — Wapi Bricks, a local business specializing in LEGO products, is expanding its operation. The store, which opened in late March, is more than doubling its square footage mere months after opening in the Centrum Building. Capitalizing on commercial space available on Main Street, Wapi Bricks will be reopening at 822 S. Main St. this Saturday, August 13th. West Bend residents may remember this location as the former home of Hobby Knights Family Center.
MATC Times
4136 N Green Bay Ave
Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
WISN
Milwaukee county program making fresh produce more accessible
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County initiative bringing locally grown, fresh produce to families for an affordable price. The Milwaukee Market Match program is a joint effort by the American Heart Association and UW-Madison Division of Extension Milwaukee County FoodWise Program. This initiative provides matching dollars to people who are...
milwaukeerecord.com
The Third Ward will close a block of North Broadway for a 100-person outdoor long-table dinner
Have you always dreamed of eating a five-course meal outside, in the middle of a closed city street, on a giant long table, seated along with 99 other folks, all for the low, low price of $175 per person? Well, NOW YOU CAN. On Thursday, September 22, from 6-9 p.m.,...
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
CBS 58
End of Summer Block Party, hosted by Grace Lutheran Church, set for Aug. 21
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fun for the whole family! The first-ever End of Summer Block Party, hosted by Grace Lutheran Church, is set for Sunday, Aug. 21. From 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1209 N. Broadway -- just a few blocks east of Fiserv Forum -- the party will feature local food trucks and vendors including BeBe Bistro, Chilango Express, and Lakefront Brewery beer, along with live music, entertainment, and church tours.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Endangered bee found at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE - A critically endangered species was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo during its annual "Backyard Bumble Bee Count." The rusty patched bumble bee was spotted and documented during the count, which ended on Aug. 1. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy E. Luczak
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Dorothy Luczak, loving mother of five children, passed away at the age of 84. Dorothy was born on April 3, 1938, to Rudolph and Dorothy Bleck of Menomonee Falls. Dorothy worked in retail and retired from Kmart in Oconomowoc at the age of 63. She...
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
communityjournal.net
China Lights Lantern Festival Returns to Milwaukee After Two-Year Hiatus
Milwaukee – China Lights, the wildly popular Chinese lantern festival, is returning to Milwaukee County’s Boerner Botanical Gardens for the fifth time this fall, and tickets go on sale on Aug 11. The China Lights lantern festival, presented by Tri-City Bank, is a partnership between Milwaukee County Parks...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall
I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
wauwatosa.net
My leaves have these weird bumps on them
In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
CLEAR launches at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
CLEAR will open screening lanes at the airport, creating 34 jobs and generating an estimated $2.6 million for the local economy, according to a news release.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rev. Dennis C. Klemme
The Rev. Dennis C. Klemme was born to eternal life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 90. Beloved son of the late Carl and Vanetta (O’Brien) Klemme. Loving brother of the late Margaret (Peg) (Albert) Budlong. Dear uncle (and Godfather) of Elizabeth (Andrew) Kammes, James (Lise) Budlong, Catherine Budlong, Janet (Rolf) Ingersoll, Thomas (Donna) Budlong. Further survived by great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Father Klemme dearly loved his 22 foster brothers and their families.
