Blackhawk Growth Sets AGM Date and Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 9th, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have set a date for the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held September 30th, 2022. Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the AGM will be included in a management information circular being prepared by the Company and which will be distributed to shareholders prior to the AGM.
LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News

Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Guyana Green-Lights Industrial Hemp Cultivation

The Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana, Anil Nandlall, announced that the National Assembly has approved the bill to regulate the cultivation of industrial hemp in the South American country. According to the new legislation, any cannabis plant with a THC concentration of no more than 0.3%...
The Virtues, Trials And Perils Facing The DeFi Industry: Will It Become Mainstream?

A term that was introduced to the world back in 2018, decentralized finance (DeFi) expanded the possibilities of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies by leveraging the ‘smart contracts’ ability provided by the Ethereum blockchain network. Reimagining traditional finance that employs a network of banks, central institutions, and various intermediaries,...
In Psychedelic Investing, Long-Term Thinking Is Key

This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. In response to a worldwide mental illness epidemic and flood of capital from investing firms, the psychedelic industry has seen explosive growth in recent years. The newfound enthusiasm is advancing rapidly in the U.S. and worldwide. The sector...
Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line results from its pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). The study met two co-primary objectives, associated with immunogenicity responses. Pfizer shares traded in a range of $48.55 to $50.39 on a day volume of 24.91 million shares, closed regular trading session at $50.11.
Tesla Brisk At Giga Shanghai, Musk Offloads More Shares, Canoo's Dwindling Cash Position, Nikola Names New Leadership: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Notwithstanding the broader market rally, electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Aug. 12 on a mixed note. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA picked up momentum in the run-up to its stock split, which is set to take effect on Aug. 25. The week also witnessed earnings releases from a few companies in the space.
Bitcoin Is Here To Stay

Bitcoin BTC/USD bulls regain optimism as the world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks pared gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning lower on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.21% to 33,380.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 12,795.35. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.06% to 4,212.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile,...
