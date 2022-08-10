Read full article on original website
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
Blackhawk Growth Sets AGM Date and Provides Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 9th, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have set a date for the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held September 30th, 2022. Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the AGM will be included in a management information circular being prepared by the Company and which will be distributed to shareholders prior to the AGM.
LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News
Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Guyana Green-Lights Industrial Hemp Cultivation
The Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana, Anil Nandlall, announced that the National Assembly has approved the bill to regulate the cultivation of industrial hemp in the South American country. According to the new legislation, any cannabis plant with a THC concentration of no more than 0.3%...
Argentina's Inflation Up To 71%, Central Bank Raises Interest Rates: What's Next?
Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 950 basis points on Thursday, CNN Business reported. The hike comes as the country struggles to reduce inflation which is now experiencing a 20-year high of 71%. What Happened: A new report on Thursday revealed that prices rose 7.4% in...
The Virtues, Trials And Perils Facing The DeFi Industry: Will It Become Mainstream?
A term that was introduced to the world back in 2018, decentralized finance (DeFi) expanded the possibilities of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies by leveraging the ‘smart contracts’ ability provided by the Ethereum blockchain network. Reimagining traditional finance that employs a network of banks, central institutions, and various intermediaries,...
US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan Days After Pelosi Trip, Risking Increased Tensions With China
A delegation of U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on Sunday, just 12 days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stopover, reports Bloomberg. According to a foreign ministry statement, the U.S. delegations led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts will meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, and a few other local lawmakers.
Already Strained Supply Chain Dynamics Could See Added Pressure From US-China Tensions: Report
Rising geopolitical tension, high inflation, and a cyclical downturn in chip demand have triggered panic in the chip industry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp CEO Zhao Haijun said to Financial Times. His comments came shortly after a week of Chinese military exercises near Taiwan. It led to a swift freeze reaction...
In Psychedelic Investing, Long-Term Thinking Is Key
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. In response to a worldwide mental illness epidemic and flood of capital from investing firms, the psychedelic industry has seen explosive growth in recent years. The newfound enthusiasm is advancing rapidly in the U.S. and worldwide. The sector...
China Eases Age Limits For Military Recruitment Amid Taiwan Tensions, Prioritizes Tech Postgraduates For Service
Amid simmering tensions across the Taiwan Strait, China has rolled out a People's Liberation Army recruitment program with relaxed age limits and prioritizing recruiting university students with STEM skills. What Happened: In the second leg of this year's recruitment program due to start this month, the age limit for postgraduate...
Divorce Turns Into Viral Courtroom Drama In China After Couple Couldn't Agree On Custody Of Pet Dog
A divorce settlement in China turned nasty in the courtroom after a childless couple, who had no problems dividing joint assets, including houses and cars, couldn't agree on custody of their dog. What Happened: The story of the couple from Quzhou, a city in eastern China, who agreed to get...
Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line results from its pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). The study met two co-primary objectives, associated with immunogenicity responses. Pfizer shares traded in a range of $48.55 to $50.39 on a day volume of 24.91 million shares, closed regular trading session at $50.11.
Europe Space Agency In Talks With Elon Musk's SpaceX To Replace Russian Rockets
The European Space Agency (ESA) is in preliminary technical discussions with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX for temporary use of its launchers after Russia blocked Western access to its Soyuz rockets. "I would say there are two and a half options that we're discussing. One is SpaceX, that...
Tesla Brisk At Giga Shanghai, Musk Offloads More Shares, Canoo's Dwindling Cash Position, Nikola Names New Leadership: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Notwithstanding the broader market rally, electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Aug. 12 on a mixed note. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA picked up momentum in the run-up to its stock split, which is set to take effect on Aug. 25. The week also witnessed earnings releases from a few companies in the space.
China's Xi Jinping Plans To Meet With Biden In First Foreign Trip In Nearly 3 Years: WSJ
Chinese officials are reportedly planning a possible trip by President Xi Jinping to Southeast Asia in November, which includes a face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. This would be Xi’s first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic hit China in 2020 and...
Bitcoin Is Here To Stay
Bitcoin BTC/USD bulls regain optimism as the world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional...
Russian Diplomat Confirms Moscow Wants To Swap Arms Dealer Viktor Bout For Brittney Griner
On Saturday, The Moscow Times reported that a Russian diplomat officially confirmed for the first time that Moscow seeks convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout to be a part of the proposed Brittney Griner prisoner swap. "The discussions on the very sensitive topic of an exchange are proceeding via the channels...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks pared gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning lower on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.21% to 33,380.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 12,795.35. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.06% to 4,212.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile,...
