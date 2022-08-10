Citigroup Slashes Price Target On This Stock By 83%; Also Check Out Some Other Big PT Changes
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Nuvei Corporation NVEI from $80 to $60. Nuvei shares fell 21.5% to close at $33.03 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler increased the price target on Masimo Corporation MASI from $130 to $135. Masimo shares fell 4.2% to close at $148.17 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo cut The RealReal, Inc. REAL price target from $15 to $8. RealReal shares fell 10.8% to $2.72 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer cut the price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS from $9 to $3. Syros Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4.9% to close at $0.9273 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink lowered price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL from $67 to $42. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.2% to close at $30.41 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target on Twitter, Inc. TWTR from $30 to $50. Twitter shares rose 3.4% to $44.29 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Allbirds, Inc. BIRD from $12 to $5. Allbirds shares fell 1.8% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson raised the price target on The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD from $65 to $70. Trade Desk jumped 16.4% to $63.46 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Boxed, Inc. BOXD from $12 to $2. Boxed shares fell 10.8% to $1.74 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Signet Jewelers Limited SIG from $85 to $72. Signet Jewelers shares fell 11.7% to close at $59.75 on Tuesday.
