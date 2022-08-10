Chipotle Mexican Grill Agrees To Pay $20M To NYC Workers For Sick Leave Violation
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a claim on unpaid sick leave and scheduling violations.
- The restaurant chain will pay compensation to about 13,000 of its current and former workers in New York.
- Chipotle will also pay $1 million in civil penalties.
- In 2018, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) initiated an investigation into Chipotle's compliance with the Fair Workweek and the Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws at locations in Brooklyn after receiving complaints.
- Under the agreement, anyone who worked for Chipotle in an hourly position in New York City will receive $50 for each week worked from November 26, 2017, to April 30, 2022.
- "We're pleased to be able to resolve these issues and believe this settlement demonstrates Chipotle's commitment to providing opportunities for all of our team members while also complying with the Fair Workweek law" said Scott Boatwright, Chief Restaurant Officer, Chipotle.
- Price Action: CMG shares closed higher by 1.07% at 1,639.09 on Tuesday.
