ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chipotle Mexican Grill Agrees To Pay $20M To NYC Workers For Sick Leave Violation

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zahdt_0hBf5CpY00
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a claim on unpaid sick leave and scheduling violations.
  • The restaurant chain will pay compensation to about 13,000 of its current and former workers in New York.
  • Chipotle will also pay $1 million in civil penalties.
  • In 2018, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) initiated an investigation into Chipotle's compliance with the Fair Workweek and the Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws at locations in Brooklyn after receiving complaints.
  • Under the agreement, anyone who worked for Chipotle in an hourly position in New York City will receive $50 for each week worked from November 26, 2017, to April 30, 2022.
  • "We're pleased to be able to resolve these issues and believe this settlement demonstrates Chipotle's commitment to providing opportunities for all of our team members while also complying with the Fair Workweek law" said Scott Boatwright, Chief Restaurant Officer, Chipotle.
  • Price Action: CMG shares closed higher by 1.07% at 1,639.09 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus

New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy