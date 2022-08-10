Read full article on original website
Related
LB Myles Graham's Gators Commitment Is 'The Best Decision For Me'
Legacy linebacker commit Myles Graham breaks down his decision to join the Florida Gators.
Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning he took a drop in the wrong place after hitting into the water on the par-3 fourth hole in the third round Saturday. Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind. A victory would take him to No. 1 in the world. With the penalty, his score was adjusted to a 69 and he started the final round four shots behind. It was not immediately clear how the drop was discovered.
Comments / 0