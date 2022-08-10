ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Harahan, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Harahan, LA
WDSU

Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for backyard burglary suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business

PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
PAULINA, LA
WDSU

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office searching for runaway 16-year-old

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a 16-year-old teenager who was last seen at her high school. According to reports, Brooklyn Landry, of Second Street in Lockport, attended school at Central Lafourche High School on Friday but did not return home after school.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for DWI after boat crash that hurt 10-year-old

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man is facing criminal charges after investigators determined he was drunk when he wrecked a boat over a month ago, leaving a 10-year-old hurt. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say Carl Cressionie, 59, was driving the boat in the Intracoastal Waterway on June 25 when he lost control. The boat capsized, throwing him and the child in the water.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

