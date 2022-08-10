Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
WDSU
NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of driving a stolen vehicle with a large sum of drugs
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported that a man has been arrested for being accused of driving a stolen vehicle, having a firearm, and having a large sum of narcotics. NOPD was conducting a proactive patrol in the 1600 block of Newton Street when they noticed a...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
WWL-TV
Serial burglary suspect arrested, accused in 15 Lakeview-area burglaries
NEW ORLEANS — There is a shared sense of relief across Lake Area communities in New Orleans. Police arrested 48-year-old Larce Spikes. He’s accused in at least 15 armed home break-ins along the Allen Toussaint Boulevard, Canal Boulevard corridor from Gentilly to Lakeview. One of his alleged victims...
WDSU
Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements
A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish investigating attempt to scam emergency rental assistance program
Jefferson Parish officials are investigating a half-dozen applications to the parish's emergency rental assistance program for fraud after they found phony paperwork with applicants posing as cash-strapped tenants on the edge of eviction. As part of the alleged scheme, fake water bills, lease agreements and eviction notices were submitted to...
wgno.com
NOPD searching for backyard burglary suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of...
WDSU
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries arrest man accused of crashing boat while under influence
NEW ORLEANS — A Cut Off man has been arrested after being accused of crashing a boat in Lafourche Parish while under the influence. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Carl Cressionie, 58, was arrested on Thursday in Lafourche Parish. Agents accused Cressionie of operating a...
fox8live.com
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
WDSU
Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
brproud.com
LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Ninth Ward identified as commercial fisher, father of two
A man who was found shot dead Aug. 4 in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward has been identified as a commercial fisher and father of two from Poydras. Authorities say the body of Darrel Gonzales, Jr., 39, was discovered under the North Claiborne Avenue bridge at Jourdan Road. He had been shot multiple times.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office searching for runaway 16-year-old
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a 16-year-old teenager who was last seen at her high school. According to reports, Brooklyn Landry, of Second Street in Lockport, attended school at Central Lafourche High School on Friday but did not return home after school.
brproud.com
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge
GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week. Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to police, Bergeron jumped out of a car and started firing at four people walking down South Abe Street on...
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey denied bond reduction
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman were in court Friday in an attempt to get their bonds reduced. Linda Frickey was dragged to death during a carjacking in Mid-City back in March. The teens facing charges in her death asked to have their...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for DWI after boat crash that hurt 10-year-old
LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man is facing criminal charges after investigators determined he was drunk when he wrecked a boat over a month ago, leaving a 10-year-old hurt. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say Carl Cressionie, 59, was driving the boat in the Intracoastal Waterway on June 25 when he lost control. The boat capsized, throwing him and the child in the water.
