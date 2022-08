Marlon Vera added another signature win to his resume Saturday when he knocked out Dominick Cruz in the UFC on ESPN 41 main event. Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) extended his winning streak to four fights when he landed a picture-perfect head kick on former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in the headlining act at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

