A stellar card for what should be a hot summer night is being set by Thompson Boxing this coming Saturday, August 20 in Corona, CA. The main event will feature rising lightweight star, Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs), from South Central Los Angeles, who will put it all on the line against equally heavy-handed and knockout artist, Cristian “Guarico” Baez (18-1, 17 KOs) from San Juan de Los Morros, Venezuela. Torres vs. Baez is a 10-round bout that will headline the properly dubbed “Path To Glory” event.

CORONA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO