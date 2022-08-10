ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Tourist tax increase aims to add $1.4 million to Santa Cruz city budget

By Thomas Sawano
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4SHL_0hBf4dQq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0HFZ_0hBf4dQq00
The Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to put on the ballot a new measure that would increase the tax on hotel stays. (Thomas Sawano / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

On June’s primary ballot, Santa Cruz County residents voted in droves (69% to 31%) to increase the tax rate on stays at commercial lodging facilities — hotels, motels and inns in Aptos, Soquel, San Lorenzo Valley and other unincorporated parts of the county — from 11% to 12%, and the rate levied on smaller-scale vacation rental properties from 11% to 14%. County officials estimate the measure will bring in an additional $2.3 million in funds.

Now, the Santa Cruz City Council aims to follow suit, on Tuesday unanimously approving a measure for the Nov. 8 ballot that would bring the city’s 11% flat transient occupancy tax (TOT) to parity with the new county rates. If passed, the city estimates the increase would net about $1.4 million in addition revenue for its general fund. To put that number into perspective, for the 2022 fiscal year, the city’s TOT brought in $11.05 million in revenue. That total exceeded what the city had projected, given the local tourism economy’s quicker-than-expected recovery from the COVID disruption.

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, city staff and members of the council’s Ad Hoc Budget and Revenue Committee — consisting of Mayor Sonja Brunner, Vice Mayor Martine Watkins and Councilmember Sandy Brown — met with local hoteliers, Brunner said at the meeting.

“This was investigative, and we spoke with a couple of hoteliers,” Brunner said. “In order to bring this to a vote for the November ballot, I think the real engagement will begin and continue.”

Passing the prospective ballot measure would help the city make up for the defeat of a proposed sales tax increase, by fewer than 50 votes, in the June primary. It would have added $6-8 million to the city’s budget, which is stretched by factors including employee raises to dealing with homelessness and moving ahead on affordable housing.

With the local tourism industry continuing to pick up steam, the city expects to bring in $12.10 million in TOT revenue in fiscal year 2023, not including the additional revenue generated by the proposed rate hike.

While taxpayers usually support increased taxes on visitors, such measures can get a chillier reception within the competitive hospitality, as rates are compared to nearby tourist destinations. As one area increases rates, others are tempted to as well. For instance, across the bay, the TOT rate in Monterey now sits at 12%, up from 10% since July 2021. Officials and hoteliers alike say that if the TOT rate were raised too high, Santa Cruz would run the risk of losing hotel patrons to its neighbors.

What the magic number is, however, is a topic of debate. Retired firefighter and 2010 city council candidate Ron Pomerantz wrote in an email to the council that he thinks the city should be aiming for an increase upward of 2%, not 1%. He pointed out that in terms of costs borne by hotel customers, a single-digit TOT increase would up the cost of a stay by only somewhere in the range of 10s of dollars.

“13, 14% doesn’t seem that outrageous,” Pomerantz told Lookout. “You’ve gotta prove to me that that would be a detriment to people coming to Santa Cruz. And I just don’t believe that a few dollars extra to a room would make people go, ‘Nah, I’m gonna go to Watsonville.'"

Given the political realities of such an increase, however, the outlook on an increase above 1% appears more problematic. Councilmember Brown told Lookout that while she in general supported a rate increase more in the realm of 2-3%, matching the county figure seemed like the right compromise between the interests of hoteliers and what would be likely to pass the council’s muster.

“We can certainly revisit things in a shorter period of time in the future,” Brown said. “But for now it's seemed that, at this moment, aligning with the county makes sense.”

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Lookin to start a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Dental Hygiene - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College. Clinic Physician - HSA at The County of Santa Cruz. Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials

Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County reopens applications for $2,500 microbusiness grants

SAN JOSE – Small businesses in Santa Clara County can apply for grants of up to $2,500 if they have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after the county reopened its microbusiness grant program.While the county has awarded more than 500 grants through the program's first two phases, roughly 300 grants are still available to small businesses like sidewalk vendors and independent contractors. To qualify, businesses must have less than $50,000 in total revenue in each of the last three years, according to the county. Applicants must also be currently in operation, have fewer than five employees and demonstrate...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watsonville, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Soquel, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Business
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Aptos, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
pajaronian.com

144-unit Hillcrest Estate breaks ground

WATSONVILLE—Major groundwork has begun on the 144-home Hillcrest Estate subdivision situated on an 11.27-acre hilltop between Ohlone Parkway and Walker Street above Watsonville Slough. “It’s a great boon that we are going to get an additional 144 units for Watsonville residents,” said Watsonville Community Development Department Director Suzi Merriam....
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Homeless vets were said to be a local success story. So why does the latest data indicate otherwise?

While support for homeless veterans has been robust at both the state and national levels, a recent survey done in conjunction with February's one-day point-in-time count suggests that the situation in Santa Cruz County might not be as positive as local advocates believed. Was it an anomaly or is there a bigger problem to be addressed?
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Tax#Affordable Housing#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Tot
Eater

Starbucks Workers in Santa Cruz Just Went on Strike

On Saturday, August 13, workers at a unionized Starbucks store in Santa Cruz will go on a three-day strike. Organizer Joe Thompson, a Starbucks shift supervisor who remains a member of the Starbucks Workers United union, says the stoppage is due to alleged unfair labor practices: Starbucks announced “unilateral changes to hours,” denied wage and benefit improvements based on union membership, and disturbed the union’s ability to distribute pro-union materials, Thompson says. Rallies will be held at noon Saturday outside of 745 Ocean Street Starbucks location, as the Ocean store is the only location participating in the strike. Starbucks workers have held strikes in at least 17 states, and two Santa Cruz locations became the first California shops to unionize in May.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Hospital warns Anthem PPO members may soon be ‘out-of-network’

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital said in a statement that a major national and regional private health insurer is “refusing” to pay the Hollister hospital a fair price for health services. As a result, after Aug. 10, patients insured by Anthem Blue Cross Preferred Provider Organization policies might find themselves “out of network” at the local hospital, says the press release from Hazel Hawkins.
HOLLISTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS San Francisco

Recycled water filling station draws East Bay NIMBY resistance

PLEASANTON (KPIX) -- California's ongoing drought has shifted the focus for many cities toward providing recycled water to residents.Some residents in Pleasanton are saying "not so fast" to adding a recycled water filling station at the former Zone 7 Water Agency headquarters building on Hopyard Road at Parkside Drive.According to residents, Parkside is a quiet neighborhood in Pleasanton that parallels Las Positas Boulevard for almost a mile."It would be just chaos if they opened the site," said Laura Charteris, a longtime resident of the neighborhood who started an online petition urging the city council to select an alternative site.She said...
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm

State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
832
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy