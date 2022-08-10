Evotec, Alpine Expand Pact For Commercial Process Development Of Autoimmune Disease Candidate
- Evotec SE's EVO subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics Inc, has expanded a multi-year partnership with Alpine Immune Sciences Inc ALPN for ALPN-303 for systemic lupus erythematosus and other B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
- The contract is a continuation of their first-in-human program initiated in 2020, in which Just - Evotec Biologics delivered drug substance materials using their J.DESIGN continuous manufacturing platform for Alpine's ongoing Phase 1 study and anticipated Phase 2 studies of ALPN-303.
- Under the expanded contract, Just - Evotec Biologics will leverage its data-driven technology platform to develop a commercial manufacturing process for ALPN-303.
- Commercial process development activities will be performed at Just - Evotec Biologics' J.POD biomanufacturing facility in Redmond, Washington.
- Price Action: EVO shares are down 12.7% at $12.33 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday. ALPN stock closed at $8.49 on Tuesday.
